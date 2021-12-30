Three potential replacements of Barcelona bound Manchester City winger

Kolkata, December 30: FC Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Spanish international Ferran Torres from Manchester City.
The 21-year-old will be moving to the Catalan giants for a reported fee of €55 million plus €10 million in addons and will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.
Torrss made his move to Manchester City only in the summer of 2020 and leaves for his homeland just after one and half years.
The former Valencia forward made quite a solid impression during his time at Etihad having scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 assists. It will be interesting to see how the Cityzens replace the versatile forward.
Here, we look three potential replacements of the young Spaniard.
Jeremy Doku - Rennes
One of the most sought-after young players in the world right now, Doku has been strongly linked with a host of clubs in the past and City have been mentioned as one of his biggest suitors. The 19-year-old has been catching the eye with his exceptional dribbling ability and technical qualities since his emergence into the scene and also had quite an impressive cameo in the Euros. Doku would be a fantastic acquisition to the Sky Blues and he looks more than tailor-made for Pep Guardiola's system.
Raphinha - Leeds United
Raphinha has been a player who has been catching the eye almost week in week out since he made his move to the Premier League from Ligue 1 side Rennes. He has been a key figure in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side and also earned his chance to feature in the Brazilian senior setup. Already proven in the Premier League and a player who is technically brilliant, Raphinha would be a fantastic addition to the Manchester City side.
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Although Torres is a winger by trade, he has been used as a number nine by Guardiola more often and with his departure, the Cityzens will be further short in options at centre-forward. While it was well documented that Harry Kane was Guardiola's primary target last summer, Haaland seems like a better-suited target for them next summer thanks to his age and release clause of €75 million that will come into effect at the end of the season. The 21-year-old has been shattering records for fun and has what it takes to become one of the greatest strikers of all time.