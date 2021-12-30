Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three potential replacements of Barcelona bound Manchester City winger

By
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland could be a potential replacement for Ferran Torres at Manchester City.

Kolkata, December 30: FC Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Spanish international Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old will be moving to the Catalan giants for a reported fee of €55 million plus €10 million in addons and will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Torrss made his move to Manchester City only in the summer of 2020 and leaves for his homeland just after one and half years.

The former Valencia forward made quite a solid impression during his time at Etihad having scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 assists. It will be interesting to see how the Cityzens replace the versatile forward.

Here, we look three potential replacements of the young Spaniard.

Jeremy Doku - Rennes

One of the most sought-after young players in the world right now, Doku has been strongly linked with a host of clubs in the past and City have been mentioned as one of his biggest suitors. The 19-year-old has been catching the eye with his exceptional dribbling ability and technical qualities since his emergence into the scene and also had quite an impressive cameo in the Euros. Doku would be a fantastic acquisition to the Sky Blues and he looks more than tailor-made for Pep Guardiola's system.

Raphinha - Leeds United

Raphinha has been a player who has been catching the eye almost week in week out since he made his move to the Premier League from Ligue 1 side Rennes. He has been a key figure in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side and also earned his chance to feature in the Brazilian senior setup. Already proven in the Premier League and a player who is technically brilliant, Raphinha would be a fantastic addition to the Manchester City side.

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Although Torres is a winger by trade, he has been used as a number nine by Guardiola more often and with his departure, the Cityzens will be further short in options at centre-forward. While it was well documented that Harry Kane was Guardiola's primary target last summer, Haaland seems like a better-suited target for them next summer thanks to his age and release clause of €75 million that will come into effect at the end of the season. The 21-year-old has been shattering records for fun and has what it takes to become one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Comments

MORE FERRAN TORRES NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SA | Day 5 weather forecast
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments