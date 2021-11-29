Football
Three potential replacements of Barcelona-bound star at Man City

By

Kolkata, November 29: As per rumours in Spain, newly appointed Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is actively looking in the transfer market in order to bolster his squad and has identified a few targets.

One of the top priorities of the Barcelona legend is believed to be versatile Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

It is presumed that the former Valencia star is more than willing to move to Camp Nou and has reportedly made it known to Pep Guardiola that he would want to be sold if the right offer arrives from the Blaugrana.

Torres has been pretty impressive at the Etihad following his £20.8 million move to the blue half of Manchester from Valencia back in the summer 2020 with Guardiola using him on either flank as well as a centre-forward.

Seeing the 21-year-old depart the club will certainly be a blow for the Cityzens and they will certainly react to it in the transfer market.

Here, we look at three potential replacements of the Spanish international.

Jeremy Doku - Rennes

Regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football at the moment, Doku has admirers all across Europe and Guardiola is one of them. The 19-year-old fleet-footed winger has formerly been linked with a move to Manchester City and if Torres departs Etihad, it might be the perfect opportunity for them to bring the Belgian wonderkid as his replacement.

Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

Over the last couple of years, Coman has consistently been linked with an exit from Bayern Munich due to standoff in contract negotiations. The situation is yet to be resolved and with the Frenchman's current deal to expire in the summer of 2023, the Bavarian giants might have no option to cash in on him next summer. And, there could not be a more suitable destination for the 25-year-old that Manchester City with his former manager Guardiola in charge of the club.

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

It is no secret that Kane was the undisputed number one target of Manchester City this summer, but failed to agree on a fee with the Lilywhites. However, with the form Kane has been in this season, Spurs might be little more lenient next summer which could see Guardiola finally land his target. The fact that Torres has been used more as a number nine than on the flanks means Kane could be the more natural replacement of Torres.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:58 [IST]
