Three potential replacements of Barcelona-bound star at Man City

Kolkata, November 29: As per rumours in Spain, newly appointed Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is actively looking in the transfer market in order to bolster his squad and has identified a few targets.
One of the top priorities of the Barcelona legend is believed to be versatile Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.
It
is
presumed
that
the
former
Valencia
star
is
more
than
willing
to
move
to
Camp
Nou
and
has
reportedly
made
it
known
to
Pep
Guardiola
that
he
would
want
to
be
sold
if
the
right
offer
arrives
from
the
Blaugrana.
Torres has been pretty impressive at the Etihad following his £20.8 million move to the blue half of Manchester from Valencia back in the summer 2020 with Guardiola using him on either flank as well as a centre-forward.
Seeing the 21-year-old depart the club will certainly be a blow for the Cityzens and they will certainly react to it in the transfer market.
Here,
we
look
at
three
potential
replacements
of
the
Spanish
international.
Jeremy Doku - Rennes
Regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football at the moment, Doku has admirers all across Europe and Guardiola is one of them. The 19-year-old fleet-footed winger has formerly been linked with a move to Manchester City and if Torres departs Etihad, it might be the perfect opportunity for them to bring the Belgian wonderkid as his replacement.
Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
Over the last couple of years, Coman has consistently been linked with an exit from Bayern Munich due to standoff in contract negotiations. The situation is yet to be resolved and with the Frenchman's current deal to expire in the summer of 2023, the Bavarian giants might have no option to cash in on him next summer. And, there could not be a more suitable destination for the 25-year-old that Manchester City with his former manager Guardiola in charge of the club.
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
It is no secret that Kane was the undisputed number one target of Manchester City this summer, but failed to agree on a fee with the Lilywhites. However, with the form Kane has been in this season, Spurs might be little more lenient next summer which could see Guardiola finally land his target. The fact that Torres has been used more as a number nine than on the flanks means Kane could be the more natural replacement of Torres.