Three potential Romelu Lukaku replacement at Chelsea

Bengaluru, June 26: Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is edging towards an exit from Stamford Bridge with his former side Inter Milan nearing a season-long loan deal. The Belgian forward signed for a club-record £97.5 million last summer but has struggled since making the switch, scoring just eight goals in 28 league appearances.
The Belgian international earlier expressed his desire to return to Italy following the move after failing to adjust to life in England and it seems Thomas Tuchel has agreed to the fact it would be good for both the parties if the 29-year-old make an exit, opening the door for other new signings.
Raheem Sterling
Although technically not a center forward, Tuchel could look to bring in the Manchester City star to play him out wide in a front three or in a double striking role alongside Kai Havertz. Over the past year or so Sterling has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot. Now with the addition of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, his game-time could take a further hit in the upcoming season and this could be the reason for him seeking a new club. Able to play on both flank and through the middle, Sterling would add depth and quality across the offensive third at Chelsea.
Victor Osimhen
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is reportedly another interesting option Chelsea are following closely. Since his move from Lille in the summer of 2020, he has scored 28 times in 62 appearances for Napoli. He is yet to hit his prime but has proven himself as a prolific goal-scorer. The 23-year-old could make an immediate impact for Chelsea however any deal for him is likely to cost a premium as he still has a contract with Napoli till 2025.