Three targets Tottenham should consider with priority target set to move elsewhere

Kolkata, August 19: Tottenham Hotspur have started the 2020-21 season on a sound note, beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 on the opening day.
New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been dealing with difficult times since taking charge at the North London club in the summer with the future of talisman Harry Kane up in the air amid interest from Manchester City.
The England skipper still remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his departure could hit the club hard with the Lilywhites running out of time to bring in a capable replacement as well.
Nuno unsure if Spurs star Kane will return for Wolves reunion
Here, will look at three players who could be considered as alternatives of the 21-year-old.
Sasa Kalajdzic - VfB Stuttgart
A striker blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 7 inches, Kalajdzic caught the attention of the whole Europe last season following his debut season in Bundesliga for VfB Stuttgart. The Austrian international scored 16 Bundesliga goals in 33 games for the promoted side helping them to a ninth-placed finish. Despite his big frame, Kalajdzic is not a typical target man but more of a complete forward who possesses decent pace and technical abilities. The 24-year-old has plenty of qualities in his locker which makes him an ideal replacement of Kane at Spurs.
Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan
The 23-year-old is a complete forward and has been compared to the likes of Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez. And, the Argentinian internatinal would be a perfect replacement of Kane at Spurs thanks to his all-round game. Inter, despite winning the Serie A title last campaign, are going through difficult times financially and are open to sell Martinez at the right price even after selling Romelu Lukaku and Spurs must take this opportunity if they lose Kane.
Luka Jovic - Real Madrid
Once regarded as one of the brightest young players in the planet, Jovic has seen a dip in his career since joining Real Madrid in 2019. The Serb has never been truly able to get consistent run of game time at Santiago Bernabeu with Karim Benzema impressing on a weekly basis. Still only 23, he still has time to reignite his career and it is believed that Real Madrid are looking forward to selling him at the right price. Jovic might be seen as a risky signing following his poor run of form but he will be the most obtainable target for Spurs.