Three Premier League clubs chasing Bayer Leverkusen starlet

Bengaluru, March 16: Bayer Leverkusen have produced some unbelievably talented players over the years and Florian Wirtz looks like the next big thing emerging from the Bundesliga side. Despite being only 18 years of age, Wirtz is already a key player for his club and has even been capped four times by Germany senior side already.
The gifted attacking midfielder has bagged ten goals and claimed 14 assists in 31 games for Leverkusen this season and his excellent run of form has been attracting suitors from across Europe. The wonderkid is already quite experienced for someone of his age with 78 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen already.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of his compatriot making his name at Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds could be needing to rebuild their midfield over the next few years with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in their thirties now. Wirtz is believed to be a target for the Reds as Klopp looks to build a solid foundation of the club before leaving Anfield in 2024.
Manchester United
Just like Liverpool, their eternal rivals Manchester United also have a strong interest in Wirtz as they eye an overhaul of their underperforming squad. The Red Devils desperately need reinforcements in midfield and Wirtz is believed to be eyed as a long-term replacement of Paul Pogba whose contract expires in the summer.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United were the busiest side during the winter transfer window but we will get to witness the power of their new Saudi Arabian owners from the summer. Eddie Howe has been doing a tremendous job at St. James' Park in recent weeks with relegation battle now looking like a distant memory. The Magpies are eyeing big signings in the summer and Wirtz is one of their top targets as per reports.