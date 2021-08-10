Three Premier League clubs in the race for Serie A wonderkid

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Over the period of the last couple of years, the stock of Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic has risen remarkably.
Especially during the last season, the Serbian international has gone on from strength to strength emerging as one of the most coveted players in the planet. Aged just 21 right now, Vlahoviv is currently regarded as one of the biggest prospects in European football and his development has not gone unnoticed.
As per reports in Italy, Fiorentina are willing to listen to offers for their star forward but will only sell at the right price. It is believed that a figure around £50.1 million would be enough to land the 21-year-old but with most clubs struggling financially, Vlahovic might have to wait for another year for his big move. However, the Serb is not short of suitors and in this article, we will take a look at three admirers of him in the Premier League.
Liverpool
Liverpool are famous for their extensive scouting system paired with state of the art data analytics team and they hardly fail to spot any top talent. Dusan Vlahovic has been long linked with a potential move to Liverpool but a move has failed to materialize so far.
Despite Roberto Firmino's impact waning over the past couple of years and the Brazilian struggling in front of goal, it seems that Jurgen Klopp is happy with the 29-year-old. Liverpool haven't quite shown their ambitions in the transfer market this time out but there is still time for them to bolster their squad and Vlahovic could be Klopp's go to man if he looks to add more firepower to his attack before the transfer window slams shut.
Arsenal
It was yet another underwhelming season for Arsenal last time out and expectations are not lofty from the Gunners this time out as well. The squad at Mikel Arteta's disposal is average at best with plenty of deadwoods still remaining in the dressing room.
The two star forwards at the Emirates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are not the players they used to be and the Gunners have so far failed to bring a new number nine in. They have been linked with several centre forwards though and Vlahovic is believed to be one of the top names in Arteta's wishlist.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur have so far been resilient in their approach to keep their star striker and club captain Harry Kane at the club despite very strong interest from Premier League champions Manchester City. However, it remains to be seen whether Kane remains a Spurs player beyond this transfer window or not with Pep Guardiola desperate to add Kane to his roster. And, if Spurs finally bow down to the Cityzens, they have a monumental task of replacing one of the finest strikers in the planet.
Vlahovic is believed to be one of the top targets of the Lilywhites if they lose Kane and it is needless to say that the 21-year-old will have massive shoes to fill if he is signed as the replacement of the England skipper.