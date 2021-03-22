Three Premier League clubs interested in Eredivisie wonderkid

Kolkata, March 22: Orkun Kocku has been a familiar name in the transfer market with the Dutch-born Turkish international being highly rated by scouts across Europe, especially in Premier League.
In a recent development, the 20-year-old has seen his asking price getting dropped dramatically.
As per rumours, Feyenoord have reduced the asking fee for the creative midfielder to just £10 million which was previously somewhere around £25 million
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who are interested in Kocku.
Leeds United
Leeds have been one of the most entertaining sides in Premier League this season, with Marcelo Bielsa's side playing an excellent brand of attacking football. However, their current standing in the Premier League does not do justice to their potential as the Whites badly need more quality in their squad especially in the midfield and Kocku will be a good addition.
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers has to work on his squad with next season's Premier League and champions League in mind. And, he has already started looking for reinforcements in midfield with Kocku having alerted the Midlands club.
Arsenal
Arsenal have endured yet another up and down season. The futures of their loaned in players -- Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard -- are unclear and that means the Gunners need to work on their midfield in particular. It is hardly a surprise that the Mikel Arteta's men have reignited their interest in their long-term target Kocku.