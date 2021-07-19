Three Premier League clubs looking for Championship hotshot

Bengaluru, July 19: On the back of his stunning last season in the Championship, Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong finds himself a wanted man in the Premier League.
As per reports in England, there are several Premier League clubs looking to bolster their attack with the signature of the Newcastle United starlet who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs looking for the Blackburn Rovers star.
Watford
Watford have made an immediate comeback to the Premier League having finished second in the last season in Championship with 91 points. Despite their strong season last time out, it is quite evident that they lack a consistent goalscorer up front with winger Ismaila Sarr topping the goalscoring charts with 13 strikes last time out.
They have the likes of Joao Pedro, Troy Deeney and Andre Gray among others as number nine options but it is needless to say that they could benefit from adding another lethal number nine to their ranks. Armstrong is believed to be attracting interest from Vicarage Road and could prove to be a season defining signing for the Hornets if they can lure the 24-year-old from Blackburn rovers.
Southampton
It was yet another up and down season for the Saints last time out under Ralph Hasenhüttl as they failed to find any kind of consistency throughout the season. Danny Ings and Che Adams scored 12 and 9 goals respectively while their skipper and star midfielder James Ward-Prowse was the only other player to have crossed the five-goal mark.
With Ings attracting interest from elsewhere and having just one year left in his contract, the Saints have already started looking for capable replacements of the Englishman and have reportedly found Armstrong's profile interesting. Regardless of Ings' future at St. Mary's, Armstrong should be a primary target of the Saints as the attacker is versatile enough to ply his trade on either flank and still has his best days ahead of him.
West Ham United
West Ham United are long admirers of Armstrong and it is pretty evident that they are in dire need of a number nine. The Hammers are extremely short of options in the number nine position with just Michail Antonio as the only player capable of filling in up front. The 31-year-old did score 10 goals for the London giants last season but he also missed a significant part of the season due to injuries.
David Moyes worked wonders with the East London side last season leading the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish ahead of clubs Spurs, Arsenal and Everton and not signing a centre-forward this summer would mean that they will be left behind by their rivals. Armstrong and West Ham look like a match made in heaven and Moyes should do everything in his powers to make this deal happen.