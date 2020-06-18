Football
Three Premier League clubs target Monaco hitman

By
Wissam Ben Yedder
Wissam Ben Yedder is seeking a move out of Monaco. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, June 18: For several years now, Wissam Ben Yedder has been a prolific striker who had his fair share of success in both Ligue 1 (AS Monaco) and La Liga (Sevilla).

In his debut campaign with Monaco, the club he grew up supporting, the Frenchman finished as joint top scorer with 18 goals alongside Kylian Mbappe when the Ligue 1 season was brought to a premature halt due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

But despite his best efforts, Monaco were able to finish ninth in the league and missed out on European football for a second consecutive season.

And, as per reports, the 29-year-old is looking for an exit from Monaco this summer as he looks to play Champions League football.

Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who must have Wissam on their radar.

Liverpool

Wissam is lethal in front of goal and has all the technical qualities to suit Jurgen Klopp's system. He is quite agile as well and can be a decent cover for not only Roberto Firmino but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as well.

Manchester United

Despite the Red Devils managing to extend the loan deal of Odion Ighalo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still do with a top class striker who is proven at the highest level. Ben Yedder seemed to be on the cusp of joining Manchester United last summer but the deal failed to materialise. Now that the Frenchman could be available once again, Solskjaer should reignite interest in him.

Arsenal

For almost two-and-a-half decades now, Arsenal have been the ideal destination in the Premier League for French players. If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves this summer., Wissam would be an excellent replacement for the Gabon international up front and Mikel Arteta should certainly consider such a move.

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
