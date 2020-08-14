Three Premier League clubs who can gamble on forgotten former Premier League star

Kolkata, August 14: How fast time flies! A few years back, Daniel Sturridge was one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League and was competing with Harry Kane for a place up front in the England set-up and now he has to issue "come and get me" plea in order to spark interest from any club.
The 26-time capped England international is now a free agent as his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor was ripped up in March after he was hit with a four-month ban for breaching betting rules. Now pretty much a forgotten name, the 31-year-old has expressed his wish to return to his homeland and play Premier League football once again.
Injuries are unfortunate part of any athlete's career and Sturridge has been unlucky with injuries over the years. However, with so many teams in the Premier League desperately struggling for goals, taking a gamble on a proven striker like Sturridge is certainly not a bad option.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to take a gamble on the forgotten former Liverpool forward.
West Ham United
West Ham have a knack of making risky signings and it was quite surprising that they did not opt to make a move for Sturridge last summer on a free transfer. The Hammers have struggled for goals this campaign with club record signing Sebastian Haller flattering to deceive West Ham do not have much to lose if they take a gamble on Sturridge who could well be a 15-goal a season striker if he can stay fit and find his best form at the East London club.
Newcastle United
The four centre-forwards at Newcastle have a combined total of just six Premier League goals between them this season and four of them have been scored by Dwight Gayle while Yoshinari Muto and Andy Carroll have both failed to open their accounts. Sturridge cannot be worse than the options the North East club right now and therefore, the Magpies should also make their interest known in him.
Crystal Palace
Another club who have struggled with attacking problems in recent seasons are Crystal Palace. If Sturridge manages to revive even half of his former self, he could be the star at the club. Roy Hodgson's side were never really dragged into the relegation scrap this season but with a striker like Sturridge, they could potential do much better.