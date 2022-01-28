Three Premier League clubs that could be most active ahead of transfer deadline

Kolkata, January 28: Premier League has had a relatively quiet transfer window so far but with just only three days left for the deadline, things could change soon.
Several Premier League sides are still deep into their business to ensure that the club is in the best position to compete for the remaining season.
Accoring to insiders, it could set to be a fascinating final few days of the window with chockfull of late-breaking news, confirmed deals, even a few surprises and these three sides are expected to remain active most-
1. Newcastle United
Newcastle’s new ownership has started to deliver results with the club already confirming two deals with Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood while Bruno Guimaraes is also expected to follow them soon. However, the club are still lookout for a defender, left-back and attacker from the market and they seem to be leaving no stones unturned for it. James Tarkowski, Diego Carlos, Matt Target, Mitchel Bakke, Duvan Zapata, Dele Alli etc all have been strongly linked with a move and there's a big possibility of some of it materialising before the deadline.
2. Arsenal
Arsenal ave been very busy in off-loading, with four players already exiting the club this window. But the same cannot be said for the new arrival. The Gunners are in the market for a midfielder as well as a striker however have not found any luck yet. The club had hoped to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but their pursuit of the 21-year-old looks to have ended who is set for Juventus move. The club also hoped to sign a midfielder with Juventus midfielder Arthur linked with a loan move. But that too reportedly has been off. The North London side however are still pushing for alternatives in the market with Alexander Isak, Luka Jovic, Douglas Luiz, Renato Sanches and Houssem Aouar etc all in the radar.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte had hoped to make some notable additions to the squad in January, but the club have so far failed to bring in the targets desired. Spurs are searching the market for a wing-back, midfielder and an attacker. Porto winger Luis Diaz has recently been strongly linked while there are also big chances of them signing at least one new midfielder,