Three Premier League clubs who should make a move for Barcelona outcast

Kolkata, December 1: If rumours in Spain are to be believed, Barcelona are looking to sell their midfielder Riqui Puig as he continues to struggle for playing time under new manager Ronald Koeman.
It was initially reported that Barcelona wanted Puig to move out on loan, but now it is rumoured that they are also open to a good permanent deal so as to balance their signings.
In such a scenario, Premier League will be the ideal destination for Puig and we look at three clubs in England who should make a move for the 21-year-old.
Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa's possession-based style of play could be the ideal system for Puig to showcase his strengths. The Spaniard could prove to be a great asset for the Whites and can help them nail down a top-half finish at the end of the season.
West Ham United
Despite a strong start to the season, the East London club lacks depth in the middle and Puig is someone who can change it completely. Alongside West Ham's star defensive midfielder Declan Rice, Puig can create a good partnership in the middle.
Everton
Carlo Ancelotti still needs fresh faces at Goodison Park to close the gap between themselves and the bigger clubs and Puig is someone who can fit into the Italian's scheme of things. Everton have brought in several players from Barcelona in recent past and Puig should be someone they target.