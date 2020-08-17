Three Premier League clubs who should take a gamble on Stoke City star

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A few years back, Jack Butland looked destined to become the undisputed number one for England for many years to come but it has been a dramatic fall from grace for the 27-year-old over the last couple of years.
When Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 campaign despite Butland's heroics between the sticks, it was initially presumed that the England international would get eventually snapped up by a Premier League club but a move could never materialise due to the Potters's pricing him too high.
Things have worsened for the 27-year-old this season as his dip in form even resulted in him getting benched on more than one occasion as the once highly-rated goalkeeper looks like a shadow of his former self. However, reports in England claim that Stoke are willing to sell Butland this summer for a fee of just £8-10m this summer, due to him being in the final year of his contract.
At just 27, Butland has plenty of time left to make something of his career and there are a number of Premier League clubs who could take a gamble on the talented shot-stopper. Here, we will take a look at three such clubs.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa's comeback campaign in the Premier League saw them somehow avoid relegation on the final day of the season but things have not worked for the Lions between the sticks this campaign. It was actually so bad that they had to sign 37-year-old Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan for the second half of the campaign but even he couldn't fix the problem completely.
Dean Smith must work on his goalkeeping options this summer and for the price tag slapped on Butland's head, he seems like a gamble worth taking. The 27-year-old would add Premier League experience and could revive his career at Villa Park and would certainly be a major upgrade on Ørjan Nyland.
Sheffield United
Unlike Aston Villa, Sheffield United had a season with very little to worry about. They punched above their weight under the stewardship of Chris Wilder finishing ninth in the Premier League and one of the players who inspired the Blades to such a strong season is Dean Henderson. However, with the 23-year-old impressing thoroughly, he looks likely to stay at Manchester United next season and could possibly replace David de Gea as the number one.
Sheffield United need to look for someone who can replace the Manchester United loanee and they can definitely take a chance with Jack Butland due to his experience at the top level.
Chelsea
The Blues were most heavily linked with Butland in the summer that Stoke were relegated, but a move never came to be after they were put off by the Potters' asking price. Things have not worked well for the Blues with the most expensive keeper in the world Kepa Arrizabalaga failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.
Now the Blues are understandably looking for a new number one but it will be tough for them to ship off the Spanish international. Butland could prove to be a bargain for the fee he will command and is the type of keeper Lampard is believed to be keen on. Therefore, this deal makes sense from every perspective.