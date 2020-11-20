Three Premier League clubs who should target Real Madrid playmaker

Kolkata, November 20: If rumours in England are to be believed, Real Madrid have put their star attacking midfielder Isco up for sale.
The Spaniard moved to Santiago Bernabeu with high hopes back in 2013, but could never really become a regular for the Los Blancos.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should move for the 28-year-old midfield maestro.
Everton
In recent years, Everton have been a preferred destination for players who have failed to live up to the expectations at big clubs. Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and of course James Rodriguez are examples. And, with a manager like Carlo Ancelotti in charge of the club, there is a every chance that Isco can redeem himself at the blue half of Merseyside.
Manchester City
Isco's career might be on the decline, but he is exactly the kind of player Pep Guardiola would love to have in his midfield. City could certainly do with more creativity in their midfield after the departure of David Silva and Isco is tailor-made for the job.
Arsenal
The Gunners are desperately looking for someone with more creativity in the midfield and Isco fits the bill perfectly. With their prime targets Dominik Szoboszlai and Houssem Aouar eyeing bigger clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Isco could be someone Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should turn attention to.