Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three Premier League clubs who should target Real Madrid playmaker

By

Kolkata, November 20: If rumours in England are to be believed, Real Madrid have put their star attacking midfielder Isco up for sale.

The Spaniard moved to Santiago Bernabeu with high hopes back in 2013, but could never really become a regular for the Los Blancos.

Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should move for the 28-year-old midfield maestro.

Everton

In recent years, Everton have been a preferred destination for players who have failed to live up to the expectations at big clubs. Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and of course James Rodriguez are examples. And, with a manager like Carlo Ancelotti in charge of the club, there is a every chance that Isco can redeem himself at the blue half of Merseyside.

Manchester City

Isco's career might be on the decline, but he is exactly the kind of player Pep Guardiola would love to have in his midfield. City could certainly do with more creativity in their midfield after the departure of David Silva and Isco is tailor-made for the job.

Arsenal

The Gunners are desperately looking for someone with more creativity in the midfield and Isco fits the bill perfectly. With their prime targets Dominik Szoboszlai and Houssem Aouar eyeing bigger clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Isco could be someone Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should turn attention to.

More ISCO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ponting backs Burns to open
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 10:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More