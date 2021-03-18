Three Premier League clubs who should target this Manchester United star

Kolkata, March 18: The rumour-mill in England is strong about a possible overhaul of Manchester United squad this summer which could see some players being off-loaded.
And, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified four players he wants to sell this summer and that list includes Juan Mata along with Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot.
Mata's contract with the Red Devils expires this summer and he has been rarely used this season by Solskjaer.
At 32, Mata is likely to seek regular football before finally hanging up his boots and even though he has not been at his best over the last few years, he would still be an attractive option for most Premier League clubs on a free transfer.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should target the former Chelsea star.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
After two impressive seasons in the Premier League following their promotion in 2018, things have gone downhill for Wolves this campaign. They have badly missed Raul Jimenez due to injury, but there is also a lack of creativity in midfield. And, Mata is a player who has the quality to solve that and his experience would also be worth for Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.
Everton
Though Everton have improved this season, they still lack the consistency needed to push for the Champions League spot. Whenever James Rodriguez missed a few games due to injury, the Toffees struggled and Carlo Ancelotti will certainly do better next season if he can have a plan B for Rodriguez in the form of Mata.
Southampton
Ralph Hassenhuttl has done a pretty commendable job at the club since taking over at St Mary's Stadium, but he still needs to find the formula for consistency. With an experienced and creative player like Mata, the Saints are likely to improve significantly.