Three Premier League clubs who should target this Real Madrid star

Bengaluru, Nov 25: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Spanish La Liga holders Real Madrid are prepared to cut their losses on their £23 million flop Mariano Diaz. The Los Blancos are reportedly looking for bidders for the 27-year-old Dominican Republic international and despite the fact that he has never been able to prove his worth at Real Madrid, it is understood that there is no shortage of interest for the striker who formerly excelled ay Olympique Lyonnais.
As per reports, Mariano could be heading to the Premier League with plenty of interest from a number of clubs in England's top tier. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should target the 27-year-old.
Crystal Palace
One of the Premier League teams who have long suffered due to a lack of a consistent centre-forward is Crystal Palace. Apart from Wilfred Zaha, no single Crystal Palace player has scored more than one goal this season and that is despite the fact that the South London club have three natural centre-forwards in the form of Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi.
If not for their lack of goal-scoring threat, Crystal Palace could have contended for a top-six spot last season and Roy Hodgson must look to bolster his attack. Mariano Diaz would be a solid reinforcement at the Selhurst Park and take the Eagles to the next level. Mariano showed his true ability at Lyon and was never given the chance at Real Madrid during his second stint at the club. A move to Palace could take his career right back on track.
Leicester City
Since Brendan Rodgers' arrival, Leicester City have been a much-improved side and challenged for a top-four spot throughout the last season only to miss out on a top-four finish on the final matchday. The Foxes have been pretty impressive this season as well but it cannot be denied that they are heavily reliant on their talismanic striker Jamie Vardy.
Whenever the 33-year-old suffers any dip in form or is unavailable due to injuries, the Foxes struggle to break down opponents. Rodgers should look to bring in another centre-forward who can deputise for Vardy when needed and Mariano should be able to do the job which Kelechi Iheanacho has not been able to.
Everton
Another Premier League club who could do with a solid option upfront is Everton. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on fire this season, the Toffees do not have too many options in the Englishman's absence. Cenk Tosun has not been able to live up to the expectations at Goodison Park while Carlo Ancelotti has allowed mega-money flop Moise Kean to move on loan to Paris Saint-Germain.
Mariano could be a useful option at Goodison Park thanks to his style of play which fits Ancelotti's system. Also, Ancelotti knows plenty about the player from his time at Real Madrid when the Dominican Republic international was in the Los Blancos' youth setup.