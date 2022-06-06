Three Premier League sides that are linked with Christian Eriksen

Bengaluru, June 6: In the coming summer window, Christian Eriksen could be a wanted man with as many as three Premier League clubs reportedly chasing his signature.
The Danish star has been back to his best after being released by Inter Milan. The Italian side released him after he had to be fitted with an implantable cardiovascular defibrillator when he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at the Euros last year.
However, after getting fully fit he was given a chance at Brentford with a short contract in January. The 30-year registered one goal and four assists in just 10 appearances, in all of which the promoted side went on to win including victories against Chelsea and Everton.
So unsurprisingly his stakes are again skyrocketing and with him available on a free deal, several clubs including these three Premier League sides are vouching for his signature.
1. Brentford
Bees manager Thomas Frank has already made it clear that he wishes to keep the Danish star beyond his contract's end and the club apparently have already offered him a long-term deal. But Eriksen reportedly wants to play in the Champions League again and has been intrigued by the other interests. So it will be interesting to see if the minnows can tie him to a new deal despite other attractions.
2. Manchester United
United have been one club that have been linked to Eriksen. Erik Ten Hag is reportedly a huge admirer of the Dan and wanted to get him on board last January as well. He allowed the 30-year-old to train with his Ajax squad to build up his fitness before joining Brentford. It is understood that he reportedly has asked the club about the prospect of signing him as a free agent. Eriksen, who proved he can still be a top player in the Premier League could be a great replacement for departed Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte is targeting a number of transfers this summer following qualification for Champions League, with a deal for Eriksen reportedly also on the cards. Conte is seeking an attacking midfielder and considering Eriksen's history both at the club and with Conte as well as the bargain nature of the deal, this transfer could well gather pace in the coming weeks.