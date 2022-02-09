Bengaluru, Feb. 9: The upcoming summer transfer window of 2022 will be an important month for Real Madrid.
After comparatively quiet transfer dealings in the ongoing campaign, the Los Blancos are expected to be involved in massive incomings and outgoings. The Spanish giants are expected to sign a couple of big names with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland already leading the chart.
However,
in
order
to
make
a
room
for
them,
they
are
also
expected
to
allow
a
couple
of
players
to
leave.
Madrid as of now are already having a bloated squad but that could trim down with a number of senior players expected to leave as free agents. Ancelotti’s side still have a number of high-profile first-team players with less than 12 months left on their contract and these are the three players who could leave the club for free next summer:
1. Marcelo
The Brazilian left-back is likely to end his 16 years long stay at Madrid next year as his contract will be up next summer. Marcelo took the baton from legendary Roberto Carlos in 2066 and since then has been a great servant. The current club captain has won multiple silverware at the club, most notably four champions league titles. He however has been more of a liability for the team in recent years with Ferland Mendy preferred ahead of him. He is now expected to leave the club next summer as a free agent with clubs from Serie A and MLS reportedly showing interest.
2. Isco
The Spaniard was at one time considered amongst the best players in the world however his stakes have fallen massively in the last few years. Since the last year, he has mostly been a sporadic presence in the team. He is currently on the fringes of first-team football after experiencing a steady depreciation. He was linked over an exit in both summer and winter windows. However, a deal could not be arranged. He will now leave the club as a free agent in the summer with clubs across England and Italy reportedly circling around him.
3. Gareth Bale
After being a key member in four champions league triumphs, the Welsh wizard somehow lost the plot at Madrid. Bale has been highly inconsistent with his performances while fitness hasn’t been at his side either in last few years. He was completely frozen under Zidane in his last season in charge which made him agree on a deal to Spurs the last term.
He somewhat had a decent season in England which made Ancelotti keep him in the squad. Madrid however are unlikely to offer him any new deal. Bale is one of the highest earners of the side and the club would like to let him go as a free agent in the summer.