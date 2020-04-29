Three reasons why Arsenal should sell David Luiz in the Summer

Bengaluru, April 29: David Luiz has emerged as a big figure during the ongoing Corona pandemic providing big support to the local workers as well agreeing to wave off a big part of his salary to help the management.
However, the off-field activity can not pass over his consistent on-field struggles. The defender may have improved a bit under Mikel Arteta but still is nowhere near the level Arsenal actually demand.
There have been talks that despite such struggles Luiz is still favoured big by the Spanish manager for his experience and influence in the dressing room.
However, in this article, we would bring up three reasons why Arsenal should let him walk away in the Summer for the betterment of the side.
Error-prone
The former Chelsea defender was supposed to compact the defence but so far he has not been of much help to the team. He was brought on after Arsenal failed to get a deal for the likes of Umtiti, Upamecano etc.
In possession, Luiz is a wonderful passer, but he makes mistakes when playing as part of a back four. He has a tendency to miss his marker and so on has made quite a few defensive errors. His lack of positioning sense, coupled with clumsy nature has seen the Gunners become one of the most vulnerable teams in the Premier League. At 32-year of age, all such flaws are unlikely to improve.
To build a new identity
Arsenal need a serious overhaul in the next few transfer windows and Arteta has already hinted that he is ready to invest his faith more on young guns. During a transitional phase, the north London giants must build a team that revolves around young players, who can provide the prospect for the future and Luiz certainly does not fit the bill.
With the presence of someone like Luiz, it will only create a barrier for young players getting a shot in the side. Therefore, the Brazilian's departure could open a big door of opportunities for other youngsters. William Saliba, in particular, will be helpful in getting a direct shot in the team to make a breakthrough in the first-team next season after returning from his loan spell at St.Etienne.
Financial limitation
The Gunners are likely to operate with a lower budget next Summer as well. As things stand, the Owners may not provide Arteta with a larger fund with Champions League football still a distant dream while the ongoing pandemic may add more concerns to the matter.
At such a moment, getting rid of some of the unwanted players like Luiz would not only create space in the defensive unit but also can help the side fund move for other targets in the market. They may not avail a larger fee from the sale but being one of the top earners of the side, it would certainly relieve a big wage off the table.