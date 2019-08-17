Football
Three reasons why Atletico de Madrid could win La Liga this season

By
Three reasons why Atletico de Madrid could win La Liga this season
Image Courtesy: Atletico de Madrid (Twitter)

Bengaluru, Aug 17: There is a popular belief among most football fans that the La Liga is a two-horse race and it is not entirely false. While Barcelona are clearly the most dominant side in Spain, Real Madrid come the close to challenge them domestically. The last time a team other than Real Madrid or Barcelona won the La Liga was 2013-14 when Diego Simeone's Atletico de Madrid stunned the big two of Spain.

There is a very good chance that this will be their season after a long time.

Here are three reasons why Atletico de Madrid could be the LaLiga champions this season:

Doldrums at Real Madrid and Barcelona

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are going through rough patch. While Real Madrid are once again under the management of Zidane, they have a new core in the side and it does not look settled at least by observing their pre-season form.

Whereas, Barcelona despite winning the La Liga convincingly last season, are also not in their best shape in terms of squad harmony. Feud between Messi and new boy Griezmann, Coutinho being linked with a move away, Neymar continuously being linked etc. are some big factors why Valverde's squad looks like a team of individuals.

Joao Felix- the next big thing

Newly-recruited wonderkid Joao Felix is at the heart of the optimism at the Wanda Metropolitano following his arrival for 120 million euros, erasing the pain of Griezmann's exit even before a competitive ball has been kicked.

The 19-year-old has dazzled during pre-season, his most impressive outing coming against Juventus and his fellow Portugese Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, when he scored one and set up the other in a 2-1 win in Stockholm. Felix looks like the next big thing in world football and has what it takes to set La Liga on fire.

A very strong squad overall

If you look at the team at Diego Simeone's disposal closely, it would be evident that Atletico Madrid have an amazing mix of both quality and depth. While a chunk of their players are newly-recruited after seeing a major summer overhaul, we have seen a great sense of togetherness in the team during the pre-season where Atletico Madrid were simply mind-blowing. With such a great squad, Simeone can be backed to lead Atletico to another historic season like the 2013-14 one.

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
