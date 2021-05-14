Three reasons why Edinson Cavani’s extended stay is a great move for Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 14: Edinson Cavani will remain at Manchester United at least for next season after the on-form Uruguayan signed a one-year contract extension very recently. After some time in climbing up to match the speed and adapting to the Premier League, the 34-year-old Uruguayan has found his feet in the second half of the season.
The former PSG man so far has scored 15 goals, including eight in his last seven games, to help United to second place in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.
The Red Devils obviously seeing his involvement pushed for an extension however the early rumours indicated that the former PSG man is willing to depart England to join Boca Juniors in Argentina. But following the latest improvement, the player has now agreed to sign the one-year extension.
Considering the current circumstances this looks to be the best possible outcome for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Here are the three reasons why his contract extension would be a huge benefit:
1. More competition
Anthony Martial has struggled to match the same standard this season in comparison Cavani's performance has been chalk and cheese. He has looked more determined more prolific in front of the goal. Furthermore, his movement in and around the box is simply out of the world. Considering United would only have these two forwards for next season also, having someone like Cavani in the side may push Martial further to perform better.
2. Guidance to youngsters
While his contributions on the pitch are of the highest importance, his impact on the youngsters is just as notable. The 34-year-old's guidance for at least one more year could turn out to be a big force on youngsters like Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford or even Anthony Martial.
3. New Priorities in the transfer market
Had Cavani left the club, United might have to look for a new striker in the market. But his extended stay means the board can now shift their priorities in the upcoming transfer window in other areas as well.