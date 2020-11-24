Three signings Tottenham Hotspur should target in January to strengthen their title bid

Bengaluru, Nov 24: From the very start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, we have seen so many ups and downs and from the looks of it, there is a strong possibility that this could be a season much different from recent Premier League campaigns.
In the last three years, it has either been a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool or either of them cruising their way to the glory. But this time out, it has been closely contested so far and with Manchester City struggling for form and Liverpool struggling with injuries, this could be a golden opportunity for the other clubs.
Jose Mourinho's second season at every club has been his best and after nine gameweeks, it is the Lilywhites who are leading the table albeit on goal difference. Liverpool are level on points with them but the Reds have been hit by several massive injury blows.
There could not a better time than this for Jose Mourinho to prove his doubters wrong if he can lead Spurs to Premier League glory this campaign and for that, the Portuguese would benefit from reinforcements in January.
In this article, we will take a look at three players Spurs should target in January to strengthen their title bid.
Christian Eriksen - Inter Milan
Christian Eriksen only left Spurs in January earlier this season for Inter but the Dane will certainly regret his decision. The 28-year-old has failed to adjust in Antonio Conte's system and it is claimed that both the player as well as Inter are looking for a move. Eriksen's stock has fallen to a great extent in recent months and it is unlikely that the Danish playmaker will attract suitors like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich.
A move back to the Premier League could be on the cards and Spurs should definitely try their luck to bring their former fan favourite back to the club. Eriksen spent the majority of his career at the North London club and Mourinho will certainly benefit from the creativity offered by the former Ajax man.
Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan
The second Inter Milan player in this list, Milan Skriniar was strongly linked with Spurs in the summer. And, despite the fact that Inter were prepared to sell the highly regarded central defender for the right price, Spurs could not agree to a fee for the Slovakian international. Not long back, Skriniar was regarded as one of the best defenders in the world but the 25-year-old has struggled to adapt in Antonio's Conte's three at the back system.
Spurs do have options at the heart of the defence but someone like Skriniar would help them achieve the next level and that is why Mourinho should get back in the hunt of the Inter star once again in January when the transfer window reopens.
Konrad Laimer - RB Leipzig
Spurs have a pretty solid team both in terms of quality as well as depth right now but an area where they still need options is at the middle of the park. And, RB Leipzig's star midfielder Konrad Laimer could be exactly what the Lilywhites need to strengthen their midfield ranks. Just 23 years of age, Laimer has his best days ahead of him and already has plenty of experience at the top level.
Also, he suits Mourinho's system perfectly as he is equally effective both defensively as well as in terms of attacking. On top of that, the Austrian international is blessed with immense versatility and can even play as a right-back and right midfielder which adds up to his value. RB Leipzig is a team who have shown that they are open to letting their best players depart if the price is right and that should encourage Mourinho to make a move for the midfielder who suits his style perfectly.