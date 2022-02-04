Three star players Premier League clubs could still sign

Bengaluru, February 4: The January transfer window is now closed and Premier clubs can no longer bring in players under contract until the summer. However, clubs can still monitor and sign in players with the free-agent market something worth exploring now. There is a couple of high profile players still available in the market who are still not contracted by any club.
Premier League sides like West Ham or Arsenal who have not had a great January transfer window can look into some of these players who could do the job, maybe on short-term deals:
1. Diego Costa
Probably the biggest names currently available is former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa. The 33-year-old was playing for Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro signing a deal until 2022 ahead of the season. However, the striker has now been released by the club and is yet to be snapped up by anyone. The Spaniard still maintain aspirations of playing at the highest level and the Premier League could be a perfect place for him at this stage of his career.
2. Laurent Koscielny
The former Arsenal defender is also currently without a club after leaving Bordeaux at the end of January. The 36-year-old's contract was terminated by the Ligue 1 following a huge drop in performances. Singing the 36-year-old would be unlikely a great answer to any team struggling with defence. But if needed, Koscielny could be a stop-gap option for any side considering his experience and former Premier League expertise.
3. Deandre Yedlin
The former Newcastle right-back is also without a club after he was released by Galatasaray very recently. Yedlin is a very experienced defender who could be a worthy addition for most top-flight sides in Europe. And considering he is just 28-years old, he could actually be a great addition at this moment.