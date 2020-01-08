Three star players who should change sides in January

Bengaluru, Jan. 8: The January transfer window is a tough time to lure away big stars. All the top teams around Europe will be scouting the market for potential bargains in the coming weeks but they would also decide if any members of their current group should move on.
There are many top players around the globe who are somehow not happy with their time at their respective clubs and the January window could provide them with their much-desired lifeline.
Here we take a look at three such names who are unsatisfied with their respective side and eagerly seeking a move to a new side for betterment.
1) Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is likely to depart from Stamford Bridge this January after failing to impress Lampard and finding hard to get regular minutes under his belt. He has made just seven appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season. This is notably down to Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham's sublime form in front of goal which has seen him develop as Lampard's first-choice attacker, while another option Michy Batshuayi too appears to have overtaken Giroud in the pecking order.
With Euro 2020 around the corner such lack of first-team football can not continue long and the forward hence now is likely to move in January. A host of Ligue 1 sides have shown interest in him while Premier League sides Crytal palace and West Ham too reportedly have contacted him. Chelsea who are open to signing players now reportedly ready to let him go before losing him for free in the Summer. Giroud surely has one or two years of top football left in him and making a move to a lower-ranked side at such junction of his career would surely be beneficial for him.
2) Emre Can
After putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A champions last July Can has struggled to impress new Juventus manager Sarri this season. The former Liverpool midfielder was left out of Champions League group stage squad by Juventus manager Saari and lies behind the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanić, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi. Can is now likely to leave in January given his lack of playing time while Juventus could look to earn a prompt profit on the player they signed for free.
The German midfielder although reportedly wishes to change the side with top clubs like Bayern and PSG who are fighting for ultimate glory but there could be lack of interest from their end. Manchester United recently have been linked with the midfielder. At 25-year of age, Can is currently on his prime age and surely he deserves much more football. The German international does not look to be World-class so far but with age still by his side, he should pursue regular football more for his development.
3) Edinson Cavani
The 32-year-old is another one who is likely to move on from PSG after Mauro Icardi settled in the side as the first choice. The Uruguay international reportedly has set his sight to play in Spain and especially under Atletico as he believes that Atletico are contenders for major trophies. Simeone too reportedly is willing to add him to the squad in January but his €18m wages apparently is making a January switch to Madrid complicated. With the player adamant of a future elsewhere PSG could look to sell him before losing him for free but could command a fee in the region of €10m.
Apart from the La Liga side, United and Chelsea are reportedly exploring the possibility of luring him to the Premier League. At 33 years of age, Cavani would only be a short-term solution for any side but given his experience or prolific record in front of goal, he must play more to stretching his goal-scoring feat further.