Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three strikers Arsenal should target in the summer

By
dembele

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Arsenal have managed to recover their season to some extent since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the manager of the club back in December.

However, it is imperative to say that the Gunners would have to strengthen a lot in the summer in order to contend with the top teams. There will be plenty of in-comings at the Emirates for sure in the summer but the north London could also have to deal with a mega-departure.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and he has been consistently linked with clubs across Europe. Arsenal fear that missing Champions League football for the third season in a row could see them lose their star forward and they are not in place of playing hardball as well with the player's contract set to expire next summer.

Here, we will look at three strikers Arsenal should target as possible replacements of the Gabon international.

Luka Jovic

Real Madrid signed the Serbian international last summer for a pretty big fee and expectations were big from the 22-year-old. And, it is safe to say that the Serb has failed to live up to them. He has only two goals and two assist to his name in 23 games in all competitions for the Los Blancos although his gametime has been mostly from the bench which is evident from the total number of 764 minutes he has played. Real Madrid could be willing to cut their losses on the 22-year-old and Arsenal could certainly consider taking a chance with the former Benfica striker.

Kevin Volland

Bayer Leverkusen star forward Kevin Volland is a long-term target of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta also seems to rate the German international highly as per reports. The 27-year-old has been one of the best forwards in Bundesliga for years now. And, Volland also belongs to the rare breed of centre-forwards who are not just about goals. Volland is a player very much in the Roberto Firmino mould which is evident from his tally of 11 goals and 9 assists this season. And, in the system Arteta has played at Arsenal, the German would be a perfect number nine for them.

Moussa Dembele

Dembele is one of the most sought-after players in Europe right now. The highly-coveted striker is chased by clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich and Arsenal could also consider registering their interest in the 23-year-old. Dembele has been a success both in France and Scotland and also has a brief but solid experience in English football when he was much younger with Fulham. The Frenchman is a complete forward who has every quality that a striker dreams. He might prove to be costly, but Arsenal should consider joining the race for the gifted forward if they want to improve next season.

More KEVIN VOLLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 193/5 (20.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue