Three strikers Arsenal should target in the summer

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Arsenal have managed to recover their season to some extent since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the manager of the club back in December.
However, it is imperative to say that the Gunners would have to strengthen a lot in the summer in order to contend with the top teams. There will be plenty of in-comings at the Emirates for sure in the summer but the north London could also have to deal with a mega-departure.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and he has been consistently linked with clubs across Europe. Arsenal fear that missing Champions League football for the third season in a row could see them lose their star forward and they are not in place of playing hardball as well with the player's contract set to expire next summer.
Here, we will look at three strikers Arsenal should target as possible replacements of the Gabon international.
Luka Jovic
Real Madrid signed the Serbian international last summer for a pretty big fee and expectations were big from the 22-year-old. And, it is safe to say that the Serb has failed to live up to them. He has only two goals and two assist to his name in 23 games in all competitions for the Los Blancos although his gametime has been mostly from the bench which is evident from the total number of 764 minutes he has played. Real Madrid could be willing to cut their losses on the 22-year-old and Arsenal could certainly consider taking a chance with the former Benfica striker.
Kevin Volland
Bayer Leverkusen star forward Kevin Volland is a long-term target of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta also seems to rate the German international highly as per reports. The 27-year-old has been one of the best forwards in Bundesliga for years now. And, Volland also belongs to the rare breed of centre-forwards who are not just about goals. Volland is a player very much in the Roberto Firmino mould which is evident from his tally of 11 goals and 9 assists this season. And, in the system Arteta has played at Arsenal, the German would be a perfect number nine for them.
Moussa Dembele
Dembele is one of the most sought-after players in Europe right now. The highly-coveted striker is chased by clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich and Arsenal could also consider registering their interest in the 23-year-old. Dembele has been a success both in France and Scotland and also has a brief but solid experience in English football when he was much younger with Fulham. The Frenchman is a complete forward who has every quality that a striker dreams. He might prove to be costly, but Arsenal should consider joining the race for the gifted forward if they want to improve next season.