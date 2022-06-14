Three strikers Manchester United could target after missing out on Darwin Nunez

Bengaluru, June 14: Manchester United have received a major blow in the transfer market with their priority target for the number nine role Darwin Nunez set to join their arch-rivals Liverpool. The Reds are closing in on a 100 million euros deal to sign the Uruguayan international from Benfica.
With Nunez and Haaland joining Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, the two English sides have both strengthened significantly. In order to close the gap, other teams have to react soon.
Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on adding a new striker to his ranks this summer in order to ease the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of veteran Cristiano Ronaldo. In this article, we will take a look at three strikers the Red Devils could look at having missed out on Nunez.
Victor Osimhen - Napoli
Osimhen has been impressive for Napoli over the past couple of years and has been strongly linked with a move to several Premier League clubs. Arsenal are reportedly chasing the signature of the Nigerian international who scored 18 goals in 32 games last season for Napoli. However, the Gunners are struggling to meet the financial demands of the Naples club which could create an opportunity for the Red Devils to sneak in.
Jonathan David - Lille
Another striker to have been widely linked with a number of Premier League clubs is Lille attacker Jonathan David. The Canadian international is a versatile forward who can play as a number nine as well as on the flanks. He scored 19 goals in 48 games for Lille last season and would be a brilliant addition to the United attack thanks to his dynamism, pace and creativity.