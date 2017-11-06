Three talking points from Manchester City's win against Arsenal

Bengaluru, November 6: Manchester City look unstoppable as they win their ninth straight Premier League game to establish an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
The Cityzens won 3-1 against Arsenal on Sunday (November 5) thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.
The game had its fair share of controversies as City scored their second from a very soft penalty. Meanwhile, both the goalscorer Gabriel Jesus and the provider David Silva were offside for the third goal but the flag was not raised.
Guardiola’s boys go into the two-week international break with an extended advantage over second-placed Manchester United, who were beaten 1-0 at Chelsea.
The eight-point gap between the top two is the largest after 11 games in the Premier League era.
Arsenal slip to sixth, 12 points behind City, and face a battle to regain a place in the Champions League.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Kevin De Bruyne - best in the world
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been in a golden touch this season and once again, he made the difference on Sunday as he opened the scoring with a brilliant strike. The Belgian offers everything a manager dreams from a midfielder and on the basis of current form, he is up there with the very best players in the world.
In a team shimmering with talent, De Bruyne sparkles the most, although special mention must be made for David Silva, who once again showed his enduring value to City, at his probing best throughout and rarely squandering possession with the ball at his feet.
Manchester City scored 50 goals
De Bruyne's opener after 18 minutes was City's 36 goal in the Premier League this season and 50 in all competitions. They later added two more goals which takes their tally to 52 in all competitions.
If Pep Guardiola's side continue at their current free-scoring rate, they will end the season with 133 goals, some feat considering the record in the Premier League is 103, set by Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea in 2010.
Arsene Wenger's blunder of Lacazette
When your team is up against the best attacking side in the League, most managers would have taken a defensive approach and Arsene Wenger did the same as he did not start Alexandre Lacazette. However, it proved to be a big mistake as Arsenal could not stop Man City from tearing apart their defence.
Lacazette made a difference after coming on as a sub also scoring the goal for the Gunners that brought back them in the game. However, it was not enough.