Three top managers who have resigned, been sacked after World Cup 2022 exits

For managers and coaches of national teams, the World Cup can be a brutal competition with the weight of the entire country bearing down on them. Particularly if the national team has performed well in qualification or a continental cup matchup during the tournament's buildup.
With such a daunting task on their shoulder, many managers either get the sack or resign from the job if the desired results don't meet. The competition this year has already delivered a good number of surprises and as a result, a few management casualties have already been recorded.
Here we have looked at such three managers who either resigned or were sacked after World Cup 2022 exits-
1. Tite (Brazil)
The Selecao were one of the tournament favourites to lift the cup for the sixth time. In the group stage and in the round of 16 stage, Neymar and company produced some memorable displays. However, once again in the Quarter-final they somehow faltered to a comparatively weaker side, Croatia. Brazil lost to last World Cup's runners-up in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Their sudden heart-breaking exit from the tournament has now seen the Brazilian coach resigning from the job in which he took charge in 2016.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Tite leaves his position as Brazil head coach. pic.twitter.com/JRlAMBxtbo— 433 (@433) December 9, 2022