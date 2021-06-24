Three top performers from outside the top-five leagues in Euro 2020

Bengaluru, June 24: Competitions like European Championship always provides football fans with the biggest and better stage to showcase their talent.
The most prominent names of European football are mostly assumed to steal the show at such a platform. However, there's also a raft of footballing talent outside the top five leagues who have also risen among the familiar faces.
The ongoing Euro 2020 has also presented us with some lesser-known talents and here we have enlisted such four players outside Europe’s major leagues who have made a powerful impact during the opening stages.
1. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)
The Dutch have advanced into the round of 16 with three successive wins and their 25-year-old right wing-back has played a significant part in it. The PSV defender has been one of the Netherlands’ best performers, showcasing his pace, power and end product. He has appeared in three games and has scored twice while also winning a penalty during their important win over Austria. No defender has more goal involvement than him so far in the tournament. His performance now unsurprisingly is catching a lot of eyes with Everton among some of the top clubs showing interest in him.
2. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine)
The 25-year-old will have been a relatively unknown face to the football considering he plays for Belgium club Gent. However, his performance in one of the biggest stages should not go unnoticed now. One of the best players under Shevchenko in this tournament, he has already scored twice and assisted once. His club performance has also been brilliant in the last two season with him scoring over 40 goals in all competition. He has been linked with West Ham very recently.
3. Joe Morrell (Wales)
After plying his trade in the lower tier of English football the Luton Town star has truly establishment himself as a star performer in the second tier of English football in recent seasons. He may not be getting the limelight, however, the Wales defensive midfielder has been rock solid in the middle of the pitch and is one of the big reasons why their backline has looked so strong. He has featured in all the games in the tournament and has provided one assist, helping in one win and one draw.