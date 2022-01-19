Three top players linked with Newcastle United

Kolkata, January 19: Newcastle United have been one of the most talked about clubs over the past few months following their mega takeover.
The club's £300 million Saudi takeover in October have made them one of the wealthiest sides in the world and it is being heavily reflected in the transfer market already.
So far during the month of January, they have managed to sign England right-back Kieran Tripper from Atletico Madrid for £12 million and New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25 million.
Trippier becomes first signing of 'new era' at Newcastle United
Considering the fact that club still find themselves in the danger zone and very much in dire need of more reinforcements, it is quite natural that they are still being heavily linked with a host of players across the continent.
Eddie Howe has a solid financial backing and we could still witness a few big deals taking place at the Tyneside club before the winter transfer window slams shut.
Here, we look at three big players linked with a move to Newcastle United.
Sven Botman
It is understood that Lille centre-back Botman is the priority target of Howe at the heart of the defence but has already seen a number of bids, including a £35 million offer, for the Dutchman rejected by the Ligue 1 holders. The 22-year-old was pivotal for the Ligue 1 side last season as Lille pipped mighty PSG for the Ligue 1 title. They are not enjoying a particularly impressive campaign this time out but Botman is believed to be considered untouchable at Stade Pierre Mauroy but an improved offer can definitely make the club consider.
Aaron Ramsey
Former Arsenal star Ramsey has been reportedly placed on Juventus' transfer list after three below par and injury-ravaged seasons in Italy. The Welshman has played just 112 minutes of football this season and the Old Lady want to offload the Welshman's £400,000-per-week wages. Newcastle are in pole position to match or offer close to the massive salary and believe that the 31-year-old can rediscover his best form if he moves back to England.
Robin Gosens
Newcastle United are believed to be looking for a left-back desperately and missed out on Lucas Digne as the Frenchman joined Aston Villa from Everton. It is understood that they have now shifted their attention to Atalanta star Gosens and are ready to triple his wages to around £55,000-per-week. It is understood that Atalanta are in no mood to pat ways with the German international who is a key part of their system but could find it difficult to resist if a huge bid arrives from the Toons.