Three top sides that are chasing Juventus defender Merih Demiral

Bengaluru, June 16: Turkish defender Merih Demiral could be available for a transfer in this summer transfer window and interest in him is seemingly growing up with each passing day.
Demiral joined Juventus in 2019 but never managed to cement a spot in their starting XI. He spent last season on loan at Atalanta which looks to have successfully revitalised his stalling career. He emerged as a mainstay for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, racking up 42 appearances across all competitions.
The Serie A side have an option to sign him for €20 million on a permanent deal. But according to reports, after Atalanta's failure to qualify for any European football, the deal is off the table due to the lack of transfer funds. Now with the defender also not expected to make an entry to the Juventus squad, a permanent sale looks the most likely outcome this summer.
As per rumours, these three sides reportedly are showing interest in him:
Newcastle United
Newcastle are looking to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad this summer and signing a centre-back is reported to be one of their biggest agenda. The Magpies are linked with Lille's Sven Botman since last January. However, the deal is still stuck at the negotiation stage hence it is understood that they are looking at other options as well. Demiral's availability reportedly has caught their eye and they are likely to make a concrete offer for him soon.
Chelsea
Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Demiral amid their requirement for new defenders due to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s approaching departures. But it is believed that the club could instead offer a swap deal which could involve Jorginho. The 30-year-old Italian only has one year remaining in his current deal. Chelsea could offer to utilise his value if any contract extension does not succeed.
Inter Milan
Demiral is reportedly also an option for the Nerazzurri to reinforce their defense but as of now, he is not a priority for them. The Serie giants could only think about a move for the 24-year-old in the event any of their centre-back departs. But they are keeping a close eye on the development.