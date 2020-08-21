Three transfer targets that Ronald Koeman could sign at Barcelona

Bengaluru, Aug 21: La Liga giants Barcelona have recently announced the appointment of their new manager, Ronald Koeman for the upcoming season and he allegedly has wasted no time in putting forward his list of transfer targets to the board.
The former Barcelona legend will inherit a side which finished five points behind LaLiga champions Real Madrid and failed to win a major trophy this season for the first time since 2013-14. He would not only have to make sure that his new side performs well but also facing a big task to add some key name which would improve the roster.
Koeman reportedly is eying at least three players for the new season and here are the probable three names which could follow him to Camp Nou-
Donny van de Beek
Barcelona's ageing midfield needs a push and the former Netherland manager is reportedly eyeing his International player as his first big signing at the club. The 23-year-old has previously been linked with Real Madrid as well as Manchester United but any potential deal still looks far distanced.
It could allow the Catalan giants to jump ahead of their rivals and Koeman having a good relationship with the player could tempt him over a move. Should he move, he may directly slot into the midfield linking with his former teammate Frenkie de Jong and it could accelerate an exit for the likes of Busquets, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto and Arturo Vidal.
Eric Garcia
The Manchester City youngster has been linked quite a lot with the Spanish side in recent weeks, with many reports suggesting that a move might be close. The centre-back only has one year remaining in his deal and Guardiola has openly admitted that the 20-year-old is reluctant to sign a new contract.
Manchester City hence, could cash-in on in Summer. Garcia left La Masia before signing for City in 2017 but now could tempt to seal a move to Spain again taking a place in much-maligned defence consists of ageing Pique and injury-prone Umtiti. Koeman has a good history of nurturing young players and Garcia could be a big step forward in that direction.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Another Dutch international who has been very recently linked with a switch to Camp Nou. Wijnaldum only has one year remaining in his deal and an extension is still in an impasse stage with Liverpool. Koeman reportedly has asked the midfielder not to sign an extension and rather follow him to Spain.
Koeman and Wijnaldum have worked closely together in the Dutch national team, with Wijnaldum an ever-present in the international fold. The Dutch midfielder would serve as a perfect value for money addition to the Catalan side who would be an upgrade over the likes of Vidal, Rakitic and Sergi Roberto for the same position.