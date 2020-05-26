Three underrated Bundesliga talents Premier League clubs should be looking for

Bengaluru, May 26: Bundesliga has always been the breeding ground for amazing talents from not only Germany but also the whole of Europe. It has also become the most favoured shopping destination for the Premier League clubs in recent years as the German top flight is somewhat similar to the Premier League in many ways.
There are some talents in Germany like Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland to name a few who look capable of becoming world-beaters in the future and it is quite natural to see the biggest clubs in Europe joining the pursuit for these wonderkids.
However, Bundesliga also has some really underrated talents who do not get the limelight they deserve but would be exciting additions to the Premier League sides. In this article, we will take a look at three such underrated players who should be looked at by the clubs in England as they want to strengthen in summer.
Wout Werghorst - Werder Bremen
The 27-year-old Dutch striker looks like a ready-made striker for a mid-table or upper mid-table side in the Premier League. He would also be more than a pretty decent backup striker for teams like Chelsea, Spurs or Arsenal who are likely to be in the hunt for a new striker this summer. With a frame of 6 ft 6 in, he has the physical prowess to succeed in England and should definitely be in the reckoning of some Premier League sides now.
The Dutchman is far from just a target man but is more of a complete forward with a decent amount of pace in his locker thanks to his long strides and he also excels in taking his chances which makes him a poacher. With 15 goals in 35 games for Wolfsburg in all competitions this season, he has been quite lethal upfront. Aged 27 now, he won't come cheap but is definitely worth taking a chance with.
Filip Kostic - Eintracht Frankfurt
For any team in Europe looking for an old school winger capable of producing week in week out, Kostic should definitely be one of the top choices. These days when most wingers are deployed as wide forwards, Kostic is a rather unique player who hugs the touchline and bombs up and down the pitch with his enormous stamina. Capable of playing anywhere on the left flank, even as a left wing-back, the 27-year-old Serbian international would be a useful addition to any team in the Premier League.
Kostic has been superb this season for Eintracht Frankfurt with 12 goals and 15 assists in 42 games in all competitions which shows that he is capable of scoring and creating. Also, his versatility adds more value to him as the player is capable of playing as a left-winger or as a left wing-back. Arsenal should be among the big clubs in England interested in him as they lack the necessary quality on the left flank.
Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen
The poster-boy of Kosovo football, Milot Rashica has recently been linked with a mega move to Liverpool which speaks volumes about the quality of the 23-year-old. Liverpool are already one of the strongest teams in world football right now and have a scouting network which is unparalleled. If they believe that the versatile attacking midfielder can bolster their squad, he must be really special.
After making his name for clubs like Vushtrria and Vitesse, the winger was snapped up by Werder Bremen in 2018 and since then, he was never looked back. Capable of playing as a number ten or as a winger and even as a centre-forward, Rachica would be an exciting addition to the Liverpool attack.
However, several other Premier League sides should also be interested in the 23-year-old who can offer him regular first-team football in the most-watched league in the world.