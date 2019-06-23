Three-way battle for signing of free agent Gianluigi Buffon

Bengaluru, June 23: Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon could be set to make his final career move as reportedly Porto want him to replace Iker Casillas in the summer while there are offers from several sides in Italy as well, his agent has disclosed.
The shot-stopper is a free agent after turning down a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain and currently is in the hunt for a new side.
Porto are among the clubs interested in the keeper reportedly but an emotional return to former boyhood side Parma has also been touted while another Serie A side Atalanta have reportedly too put forward the strongest proposal with the guarantee Champions League football in Bergamo.
🇵🇹 Gianluigi Buffon could replace Iker Casillas at #FCPorto since the Spaniard has been forced to retire after unfortunately suffering a heart attack in May.— OWURA YESU (@jacobOwusu17) June 13, 2019
From one legend to another. pic.twitter.com/FSTwfw3Csd
“We know there is interest and someone close to Porto has contacted us,” Buffon's agent Silvano Martina told Portuguese station RTP regarding the future of his client.
“Buffon wants to play for another year and Porto are a club he likes, but he has four children and transferring his whole family is something that he needs to reflect on.
“It’s true, he already played with Sergio Conceicao and it’d be nice to have him as a Coach. Porto are a big club, among the most important in Europe and with a strong history behind them.
“Buffon will make a decision in around 10 days.”
The World Cup winner could be planned into the Liga NoS club as a replacement for Iker Casillas after the Spanish keeper underwent a recent heart attack with early signs suggesting he may have to hang up the gloves on medical grounds.
At 41-years of age, this could be the last big move in Europe but it still remains to be seen if he adjusts being the number one in the side, as the Portuguese giants are also reportedly in the hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas.
Buffon made 25 appearances in his first and only season in France last term, winning the French League.