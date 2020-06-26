Three ways Maurizio Sarri could line up Juventus with Arthur in the Team

Bengaluru, June 26: Barcelona and Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement over a deal involving Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic. It, however, won't be a swap deal and will be termed as separate transactions in their financial books. Juventus would sign Arthur for €72m while Barcelona will reportedly sign Pjanic for €60m.
It could be a win-win situation for both parties especially Maurizio Sarri, who has not been content with Pjanic while Barcelona management would be happy to let Arthur go for a profit deal.
After a stunning debut season with Barcelona in 2018-19, Arthur has seen his career regress out in Spain, having played just 27 matches all season, with injuries playing a major role for his absence. However, Sarri remains adamant to secure his signature, and build a team around the Brazilian.
There are three ways Sarri could use him in the Black and White colours. Below we have analysed all possibilities:
Arthur as a deep-lying playmaker
Much of Sarri's success at Napoli was based on his 4-3-3 formation with Jorginho playing as the deep-lying playmaker. With Arthur in the line-up, the Italian manager can adapt to the same system. Sarri tried to accommodate Pjanic in the same role this season however he has not flourished. Arthur who is well capable of playing as a deep-lying number 6 could be the prime linchpin for Sarri next season if the deal befalls. The Barcelona midfielder is an idea midfield maestro. He can distribute passes and dictate play while could be more defensively sound than all the other option.
Double pivot
During his Chelsea stint, in some of the game Sarri reverted to a more conventional 4-2-3-1 formation and with so many midfield options in his ranks, he could carry the same system next season as well. Arthur can play in a double-pivot alongside the dynamic Adrien Rabiot or Bentacur. It would allow more freedom to the number which could be carried out by either Ramsey or Dybala.
Three-man Midfield pivot
Sarri has used 4-3-1-2 formation many times this season and it could be the best system for Arthur to work on immediately. Arthur is well accustomed to playing in a three-man midfield due to his time in Spain. Under Sarri, he could be the anchor man in midfield in this formation. He would be the last man of defence in the midfield while his ability on the ball could help the team during transition from defence to attack. Aaron Ramsey or Paulo Dybala could slot into a more advanced role ahead of him while Rabiot or Bentancur could play as the number 8.