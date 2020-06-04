Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three ways Premier League could improve empty stadium atmosphere

By

Bengaluru, June 4: English Premier League is set to return on June 17th. However, there won't be any fans around the stadium.

Amidst of Coronavirus outbreak, social-distancing guidelines make it impossible for supporters to convene in stadiums any time soon.

Such a conclusion is likely to have major effects on the match viewing the experience on the television as well. Without any spectators, noises the game may appear dull. But Premier League are looking at more ways of getting fans into stadiums digitally to light up the atmosphere in behind closed doors games.

Here are the three things the broadcaster and Premier League authority could contemplate improving the match-day experience:

Cardboard fans

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach upon the resumption of the league took an alien approach to fill up the stadium, to present it less empty. The German side asked its fans if they wished to see their replica in their respective stand with cardboard with a very little amount for the cause.

Premier League clubs could also follow the same path so that the fans can connect with their side despite sitting at home. This way the fans could feel like they are a part of the game while it would also present an opportunity to the club to accumulate a somewhat lost matchday revenue or the said amount could be donated to any noble cause.

Artificial crowd noise

Bundesliga has already implemented artificial crowd noise into the stadium in order to create an atmosphere in lieu of cheering fans. It somewhat has provided a close experience of watching football. Now Premier League are also in talks with the broadcaster to implement such intelligence to cheer up the fans.

There are rumours that the authority could adopt FIFA 20's crowd noise for the viewers.

CGI Fans

There have been talks about putting in fans with CGI effects on the empty seats also so that the viewers can somewhat experience a common sight. Maybe like computer football games. However, no concrete decision has been taken on whether to use such technology, with concerns that vast changes can make the game appear too far away from the reality also.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 216,919 | World - 6,562,696
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue