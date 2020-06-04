Three ways Premier League could improve empty stadium atmosphere

Bengaluru, June 4: English Premier League is set to return on June 17th. However, there won't be any fans around the stadium.
Amidst of Coronavirus outbreak, social-distancing guidelines make it impossible for supporters to convene in stadiums any time soon.
Such a conclusion is likely to have major effects on the match viewing the experience on the television as well. Without any spectators, noises the game may appear dull. But Premier League are looking at more ways of getting fans into stadiums digitally to light up the atmosphere in behind closed doors games.
Here are the three things the broadcaster and Premier League authority could contemplate improving the match-day experience:
Cardboard fans
Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach upon the resumption of the league took an alien approach to fill up the stadium, to present it less empty. The German side asked its fans if they wished to see their replica in their respective stand with cardboard with a very little amount for the cause.
Premier League clubs could also follow the same path so that the fans can connect with their side despite sitting at home. This way the fans could feel like they are a part of the game while it would also present an opportunity to the club to accumulate a somewhat lost matchday revenue or the said amount could be donated to any noble cause.
Artificial crowd noise
Bundesliga has already implemented artificial crowd noise into the stadium in order to create an atmosphere in lieu of cheering fans. It somewhat has provided a close experience of watching football. Now Premier League are also in talks with the broadcaster to implement such intelligence to cheer up the fans.
There are rumours that the authority could adopt FIFA 20's crowd noise for the viewers.
CGI Fans
There have been talks about putting in fans with CGI effects on the empty seats also so that the viewers can somewhat experience a common sight. Maybe like computer football games. However, no concrete decision has been taken on whether to use such technology, with concerns that vast changes can make the game appear too far away from the reality also.