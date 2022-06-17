Three wingers linked with Manchester United

Kolkata, June 17: Manchester United are yet to make their first signing of the summer although it is expected that there will be plenty of activity at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.
Erik ten Hag has embarked upon a massive challenge to revive the fallen giants of English football who finished sixth last season.
One of the areas where the Red Devils are in a desperate need of bolstering is the flanks. Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club have fallen significantly from their crest and their lack of quality on the flanks has been pretty evident.
At the moment, there is just one top class winger at the club in the form of Jadon Sancho and even the England wonderkid had an underwhelming debut season at the club. It is widely expected that Ten Hag will be keen on adding a new winger to his ranks this summer.
A host of wide players have been linked with the Old Trafford club. Here, we take a look at three of them.
Antony - Ajax
Antony has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United especially with his Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in charge at the club. The left footed right winger is dangerous with his ability to cut inside and create chances for his teammates as well as taking them on themselves. Antony could be Manchester United's very own Mohamed Salah with a similar style of play.
Raphinha - Leeds United
Raphinha has been the standout performer for Leeds since his move to thee club from Rennes two years ago. Manchester United are one of the many clubs to have been linked with the services of the Brazilian international but Barcelona are believed to be leading the race. A similar player to his compatriot Antony, Raphinha is more polished and Premier League proven as well. However, Manchester United might have a hard time to convince the winger considering Barcelona's interest as well as their rivalry with Leeds United.
Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
Nkunku has emerged as one of the most coveted players on the planet following a sensational season for Leipzig. Even though he is not a traditional winger and more of a secondary striker, he would be an invaluable addition to the Red Devils. However, the Frenchman is being courted by a number of top clubs in Europe which is why the Red Devils might struggle to get his signature.