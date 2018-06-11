Three young players who could breakthrough in the World Cup

Bengaluru, June 11: We are just three days away from the biggest extravaganza of football, the FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place in Russia and we hope to see an entertaining tournament this time out.
In previous editions of the World Cup, we have often seen some relatively lesser-known players making their presence felt. Prodigies become stars and stars become heroes when Football's biggest occasion comes after four years. For example, Colombia's James Rodriguez and Costa Rica's Keylor Navas who were relative unknowns, but made a name for themselves in Brazil 2014.
In this article, we will take a look at three young players who could make their names in the Russia World Cup:
Hirving Lozano
Mexico is a country who have always punched above their weights in the World Cup, if you look at their history. They never go down without a fight and despite not having an exceptionally strong side, they never fail in big tournaments especially in the group stages.
Mexico's team this time out is relatively a bit average compared to their previous teams, but they can still provide some shocks, if their main man is on song.
The 22-year-old Hirving Lozano is Mexico's star man this time out and the fleet-footed PSV Eindhoven winger could make a name for himself during the World Cup.
Nicknamed 'Chucky' for his always-smiling face, he is a left-sided winger with an eye for goals and likes to cut in from the flank. He is very quick with or without the ball and possesses a powerful and accurate shooting ability.
The Mexican wizard is surely a player worth keeping an eye on.
Cristian Pavon
In a star-studded Argentina attack comprising of players like Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria, Cristian Pavon is relatively a new name, but he will surely be one of the key players for the two-time world champions.
The Boca Juniors star is yet to enter the European stage, but the World Cup could be the stage where he introduces himself to the global arena.
The 22-year-old winger is equally capable of playing as a left winger or as a number nine, but is expected to start on the left flank for Sampaoli's side. With a host of European giants monitoring him, he will be even more motivated to put on a good show.
Alvaro Odriozola
Alvaro Odriozola is surely the least-known name in the star-studded 23-man Spain national side traveling to Russia, but he has done enough to get his ticket to Russia and could even get his chance to start for Spain in the World Cup ahead of Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid who is still working on his comeback from an unjury he suffered against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.
The 22-year-old Real Sociedad full-back scored his first goal for his country on 3 June 2018, in a 1–1 friendly draw with Switzerland in Villarreal. It was a marvellous strike by the youngster and he proved that he is more than capable of challenging Carvajal for his place.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends