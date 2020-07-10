Three youngsters who have been on fire since Premier League restart

Kolkata, July 10: The extreme level of competitiveness in the Premier League in recent years has been quite damaging for talented young players coming out of the youth academies especially in the case of the bigger clubs.
Unless a youngster is really a special talent, or there is a severe injury crisis, managers simply do not enjoy the luxury to field youngsters in the Premier League right away.
However, with the whole world going through a severe financial crisis due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this could be encouraging times for young players as most of the top clubs would hesitate to spend big right now.
This season, we have already seen the emergence of a number of talented youngsters and here, we will take a look at three of them who have been impressive since the restart of the Premier League.
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
The golden boy of Manchester City has impressed for the Cityzens whenever given a chance by Pep Guardiola. With skipper David Silva set to depart this summer, Foden is expected to have a much bigger role from next season which might be the reason why Guardiola has used him more often since the restart.
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Saka has arguably been the best player for the Gunners this season after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The 18-year-old was initially asked to play left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac and he hardly looked unnatural out of his natural position.
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
United have seen a youth revolution under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far and future looks really bright for the Red Devils after a long time. A player who has been consistently making the headlines is teenage striker Greenwood. The 18-year-old has 18 goals to his name this season and has forged a deadly combination with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front.