Tokyo 2020, Men’s and Women’s Football: Teams, Groups, Schedule, Points Table, Venues and Telecast info

Bengaluru, July 22: The battle for Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off on Wednesday (July 21) with the women's tournament that will go on till August 6, while the Men's Olympic football tournament is scheduled to start on July 22 (Thursday) and run until August 7.
The matches will be held across seven venues - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo and Yokohama with the women's final to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6 and men's final scheduled to take place in the International Stadium Yokohama.
In the men's tournament, a total of 16 teams have been split into four groups with two-time Olympic gold medallists Argentina, 1992 champions Spain and the defending champions Brazil all featuring in them.
The women's tournament, meanwhile, will see 12 teams split into three groups with world champions USA, Great Britain and Brazil amongst the participating nations.
Here mykhel takes a look at the venues, teams, groups and schedule for Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
Tokyo 2020 Football Venues
• Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima
• Miyagi Stadium, Rifu
• Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
• Sapporo Dome, Sapporo
• Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo
• International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Groups
Group A:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|-5
|6
|2
|Mexico
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|-8
|3
|3
|France
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|7
|-2
|-4
|3
|4
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|-2
|0
Group B:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCH PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|South Korea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|-1
|3
|2
|Honduras
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|-3
|3
|3
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|-3
|3
|4
|Romania
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|-7
|3
Group C:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+1
|-2
|4
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|-11
|3
|3
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|-10
|3
|4
|Egypt
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|-4
|1
Group D:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|-5
|4
|2
|Ivory Coast
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|-10
|4
|3
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|-1
|-11
|3
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|-3
|0
Top two teams qualify from each group for Quarter-finals
W - Won L - Lost D - Drawn GF -Goals For GA - Goals Against GD -Goal Difference TCS -Team Conduct Score (Measured on fewest yellow/red cards in all group matches)
Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Schedule (Time in India)
Group Phase
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|GROUP
|TIMINGS in IST
|VENUE
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Egypt vs Spain
|Group C
|1 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Thursday, 22nd July
|New Zealand vs South Korea
|Group B
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Mexico vs France
|Group A
|1:30 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia
|Group D
|2 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Argentina vs Australia
|Group C
|4 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Japan vs South Africa
|Group A
|4:30 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Honduras vs Romania
|Group B
|4:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Thursday, 22nd July
|Brazil vs Germany
|Group D
|5 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Sunday, 25th July
|Egypt vs Argentina
|Group C
|1 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Sunday, 25th July
|New Zealand vs Honduras
|Group B
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Sunday, 25th July
|France vs South Africa
|Group A
|1:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Sunday, 25th July
|Brazil vs Ivory Coast
|Group D
|2 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Sunday, 25th July
|Australia vs Spain
|Group C
|4 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Sunday, 25th July
|Japan vs Mexico
|Group A
|4:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Sunday, 25th July
|Romania vs South Korea
|Group B
|4:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Sunday, 25th July
|Saudi Arabia vs Germany
|Group D
|5 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Wednesday, 28th July
|Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
|Group D
|1:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Wednesday, 28th July
|Germany vs Ivory Coast
|Group D
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Wednesday, 28th July
|Romania vs New Zealand
|Group B
|2 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Wednesday, 28th July
|South Korea vs Honduras
|Group B
|2 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Wednesday, 28th July
|Australia vs Egypt
|Group C
|4:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Wednesday, 28th July
|Spain vs Argentina
|Group C
|4:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Wednesday, 28th July
|South Africa vs Mexico
|Group A
|5 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Wednesday, 28th July
|France vs South Africa
|Group A
|5 PM
|Sapporo Dome
Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Knockout Phase and Medal Matches
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TIME in IST
|VENUE
|Saturday, 31st July
|Quarterfinal 1
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Saturday, 31st July
|Quarterfinal 2
|2:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Saturday, 31st July
|Quarterfinal 3
|3:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Saturday, 31st July
|Quarterfinal 4
|4:30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Tuesday, 3rd August
|Semifinal 1
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Tuesday, 3rd August
|Semifinal 2
|4:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Friday, 6th August
|Bronze Medal Match
|4:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Saturday, 7th August
|Gold Medal Match
|5 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Groups With Points Table
Group E:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Great Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|0
|6
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|-2
|4
|3
|Japan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|-2
|1
|4
|Chile
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|0
Group F:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6
|7
|-3
|4
|2
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|China
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|-4
|1
|4
|Zambia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|14
|-7
|-2
|1
Group G:
|RANK
|TEAM
|MATCHES PLAYED
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|TCS
|POINTS
|1
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|0
|9
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|0
|4
|3
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|7
|-3
|0
|3
|4
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|8
|-6
|-2
|1
Top two teams from each group and two best third ranked teams qualify for Quarter-finals
W - Won L - Lost D - Drawn GF -Goals For GA - Goals Against GD -Goal Difference TCS -Team Conduct Score (Measured on fewest yellow/red cards in all group matches)
Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Schedule (Timings in India)
Group Phase
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|GROUP
|TIME in IST
|VENUE
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Great Britain vs Chile
|Group E
|1 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Brazil vs China
|Group F
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Sweden vs USA
|Group G
|2 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Japan vs Canada
|Group E
|4 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Netherlands vs Zambia
|Group F
|4:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Wednesday, July 21st
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Group G
|5 PM
|Tokyo Stadium
|Saturday, July 24th
|Chile vs Canada
|Group E
|1 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Saturday, July 24th
|China vs Zambia
|Group F
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Saturday, July 24th
|Sweden vs Australia
|Group G
|2 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Saturday, July 24th
|Japan vs Great Britain
|Group E
|4 PM
|Sapporo Dome
|Saturday, July 24th
|Netherlands vs Brazil
|Group F
|4:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Saturday, July 24th
|New Zealand vs USA
|Group G
|5 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Tuesday, July 27th
|USA vs Australia
|Group G
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Tuesday, July 27th
|New Zealand vs Sweden
|Group G
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Tuesday, July 27th
|Chile vs Japan
|Group E
|4:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Tuesday, July 27th
|Canada vs Great Britain
|Group E
|4:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Tuesday, July 27th
|Netherlands vs China
|Group F
|5 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Tuesday, July 27th
|Zambia vs Brazil
|Group F
|5 PM
|Saitama Stadium
Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Knockout Phase and Medal Matches
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TIME in IST
|VENUE
|Friday, July 30th
|Quarter-finals 1
|1:30 PM
|Miyagi Stadium
|Friday, July 30th
|Quarter-finals 2
|2:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Friday, July 30th
|Quarter-finals 3
|3:30 PM
|Saitama Stadium
|Friday, July 30th
|Quarter-finals 4
|4:30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Monday, August 2nd
|Semi-finals 1
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Monday, August 2nd
|Semi-finals 2
|4:30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Thursday, August 5th
|Bronze Medal Match
|1:30 PM
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Friday, August 6th
|Gold Medal Match
|7:30 AM
|Olympic Stadium
Tokyo 2020 Football Telecast
Channel: Sony Sports Network - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX
Streaming: Sony LIV