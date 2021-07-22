Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo 2020, Men’s and Women’s Football: Teams, Groups, Schedule, Points Table, Venues and Telecast info

By
Tokyo 2020 Football: Groups and Schedule
Tokyo 2020 Football: Groups and Schedule

Bengaluru, July 22: The battle for Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off on Wednesday (July 21) with the women's tournament that will go on till August 6, while the Men's Olympic football tournament is scheduled to start on July 22 (Thursday) and run until August 7.

The matches will be held across seven venues - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo and Yokohama with the women's final to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6 and men's final scheduled to take place in the International Stadium Yokohama.

Football in the land of Genghis Khan | Soccer pitch in Ulaanbaatar | Oneindia News

In the men's tournament, a total of 16 teams have been split into four groups with two-time Olympic gold medallists Argentina, 1992 champions Spain and the defending champions Brazil all featuring in them.

The women's tournament, meanwhile, will see 12 teams split into three groups with world champions USA, Great Britain and Brazil amongst the participating nations.

Here mykhel takes a look at the venues, teams, groups and schedule for Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

Tokyo 2020 Football Venues

• Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima

• Miyagi Stadium, Rifu

• Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

• Sapporo Dome, Sapporo

• Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

• International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Groups

Group A:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Japan 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 -5 6
2 Mexico 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 -8 3
3 France 2 1 1 0 5 7 -2 -4 3
4 South Africa 2 0 2 0 3 5 -2 -2 0

Group B:

RANK TEAM MATCH PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 South Korea 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 -1 3
2 Honduras 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 -3 3
3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 -3 3
4 Romania 2 1 1 0 1 4 -3 -7 3

Group C:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Spain 2 1 0 1 1 0 +1 -2 4
2 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 -11 3
3 Argentina 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 -10 3
4 Egypt 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 -4 1

Group D:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Brazil 2 1 0 1 4 2 +2 -5 4
2 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 -10 4
3 Germany 2 1 1 0 5 6 -1 -11 3
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 2 0 3 5 -2 -3 0

Top two teams qualify from each group for Quarter-finals

W - Won L - Lost D - Drawn GF -Goals For GA - Goals Against GD -Goal Difference TCS -Team Conduct Score (Measured on fewest yellow/red cards in all group matches)

Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Schedule (Time in India)

Group Phase

DATE FIXTURE GROUP TIMINGS in IST VENUE
Thursday, 22nd July Egypt vs Spain Group C 1 PM Sapporo Dome
Thursday, 22nd July New Zealand vs South Korea Group B 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Thursday, 22nd July Mexico vs France Group A 1:30 PM Tokyo Stadium
Thursday, 22nd July Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia Group D 2 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Thursday, 22nd July Argentina vs Australia Group C 4 PM Sapporo Dome
Thursday, 22nd July Japan vs South Africa Group A 4:30 PM Tokyo Stadium
Thursday, 22nd July Honduras vs Romania Group B 4:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Thursday, 22nd July Brazil vs Germany Group D 5 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Sunday, 25th July Egypt vs Argentina Group C 1 PM Sapporo Dome
Sunday, 25th July New Zealand vs Honduras Group B 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Sunday, 25th July France vs South Africa Group A 1:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Sunday, 25th July Brazil vs Ivory Coast Group D 2 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Sunday, 25th July Australia vs Spain Group C 4 PM Sapporo Dome
Sunday, 25th July Japan vs Mexico Group A 4:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Sunday, 25th July Romania vs South Korea Group B 4:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Sunday, 25th July Saudi Arabia vs Germany Group D 5 PM Saitama Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July Saudi Arabia vs Brazil Group D 1:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July Germany vs Ivory Coast Group D 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July Romania vs New Zealand Group B 2 PM Sapporo Dome
Wednesday, 28th July South Korea vs Honduras Group B 2 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Wednesday, 28th July Australia vs Egypt Group C 4:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July Spain vs Argentina Group C 4:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July South Africa vs Mexico Group A 5 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Wednesday, 28th July France vs South Africa Group A 5 PM Sapporo Dome

Tokyo 2020 Men's Football Knockout Phase and Medal Matches

DATE FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE
Saturday, 31st July Quarterfinal 1 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Saturday, 31st July Quarterfinal 2 2:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Saturday, 31st July Quarterfinal 3 3:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Saturday, 31st July Quarterfinal 4 4:30 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Tuesday, 3rd August Semifinal 1 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Tuesday, 3rd August Semifinal 2 4:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Friday, 6th August Bronze Medal Match 4:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Saturday, 7th August Gold Medal Match 5 PM International Stadium Yokohama

Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Groups With Points Table

Group E:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Great Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 0 6
2 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 -2 4
3 Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 -2 1
4 Chile 2 0 2 0 1 4 -3 2 0

Group F:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 13 6 7 -3 4
2 Brazil 2 1 0 1 8 3 5 -1 4
3 China 2 0 1 1 4 9 -5 -4 1
4 Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 -7 -2 1

Group G:

RANK TEAM MATCHES PLAYED W L D GF GA GD TCS POINTS
1 Sweden 3 3 0 0 9 2 +7 0 9
2 USA 3 1 1 1 6 4 +2 0 4
3 Australia 3 1 2 0 4 7 -3 0 3
4 New Zealand 3 3 2 1 2 8 -6 -2 1

Top two teams from each group and two best third ranked teams qualify for Quarter-finals

W - Won L - Lost D - Drawn GF -Goals For GA - Goals Against GD -Goal Difference TCS -Team Conduct Score (Measured on fewest yellow/red cards in all group matches)

Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Schedule (Timings in India)

Group Phase

DATE FIXTURE GROUP TIME in IST VENUE
Wednesday, July 21st Great Britain vs Chile Group E 1 PM Sapporo Dome
Wednesday, July 21st Brazil vs China Group F 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Wednesday, July 21st Sweden vs USA Group G 2 PM Tokyo Stadium
Wednesday, July 21st Japan vs Canada Group E 4 PM Sapporo Dome
Wednesday, July 21st Netherlands vs Zambia Group F 4:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Wednesday, July 21st Australia vs New Zealand Group G 5 PM Tokyo Stadium
Saturday, July 24th Chile vs Canada Group E 1 PM Sapporo Dome
Saturday, July 24th China vs Zambia Group F 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Saturday, July 24th Sweden vs Australia Group G 2 PM Saitama Stadium
Saturday, July 24th Japan vs Great Britain Group E 4 PM Sapporo Dome
Saturday, July 24th Netherlands vs Brazil Group F 4:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Saturday, July 24th New Zealand vs USA Group G 5 PM Saitama Stadium
Tuesday, July 27th USA vs Australia Group G 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Tuesday, July 27th New Zealand vs Sweden Group G 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Tuesday, July 27th Chile vs Japan Group E 4:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Tuesday, July 27th Canada vs Great Britain Group E 4:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Tuesday, July 27th Netherlands vs China Group F 5 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Tuesday, July 27th Zambia vs Brazil Group F 5 PM Saitama Stadium

Tokyo 2020 Women's Football Knockout Phase and Medal Matches

DATE FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE
Friday, July 30th Quarter-finals 1 1:30 PM Miyagi Stadium
Friday, July 30th Quarter-finals 2 2:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Friday, July 30th Quarter-finals 3 3:30 PM Saitama Stadium
Friday, July 30th Quarter-finals 4 4:30 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Monday, August 2nd Semi-finals 1 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Monday, August 2nd Semi-finals 2 4:30 PM International Stadium Yokohama
Thursday, August 5th Bronze Medal Match 1:30 PM Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Friday, August 6th Gold Medal Match 7:30 AM Olympic Stadium

Tokyo 2020 Football Telecast

Channel: Sony Sports Network - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX

Streaming: Sony LIV

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 12:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments