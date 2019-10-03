Football
Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-driving charge

By Matt Dorman
Tom Lawrence
Ryan Giggs has included Derby County forward Tom Lawrence in his latest Wales squad.

London, October 3: Tom Lawrence has been named in the Wales squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.

The call-up comes a week after local police charged Lawrence and Derby County team-mate Mason Bennett with drink-driving following a crash on the night of a scheduled team-building dinner.

Both players featured in Derby's 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey returns to the squad after missing September's qualifying win over Azerbaijan and the friendly against Belarus.

Ryan Giggs has also recalled veteran centre-back Ashley Williams, now of Bristol City.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale captained the team in their last qualifier against Azerbaijan and will have an important part to play as Wales, fourth in Group E, attempt to improve their automatic qualifying prospects.



Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
