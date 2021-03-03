Top five midfielders with most goals in the 21st century

Kolkata, March 3: Midfielders are most in demand in modern football as they act as the bridge between defence and attack and control the tempo of the game.
On top of that, quality midfielders are also expected to contribute greatly for the team by both creating as well as scoring goals.
Here, we look at five of the highest-scoring midfielders in the 21st century in the descending order.
5. Ronaldinho - 169 goals
One of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game, Ronaldinho literally won won everything there is to win for both club and country and the Ballon d'Or in 2005.
4. Marco Reus - 187 goals
Reus is still an active footballer and although he currently plays in a deeper role in midfield, he used to play as a centre forward or as a winger. The German superstar had been extremely unfortunate to have suffered too many injuries in his career.
3. Rafael van der Vaart - 194 goals
One of the most underrated midfielders of his generation, Van der Vaart was a gifted midfielder. He can rightly be considered to be one of the best midfielders to come from the Netherlands.
2. Steven Gerrard - 206 goals
Widely considered as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Gerrard was also regarded as one of the most complete footballers to have ever graced the game. Liverpool's 'Captain Fantastic' was a hero of millions and stood by his club in their worst times.
1. Frank Lampard - 261 goals
That Lampard is Chelsea's highest goalscorer of all times despite being a midfielder goes to show how good he was. His eye for goals was exemplary for any aspiring midfielder and he will forever be remembered as one of the finest players of his generation.