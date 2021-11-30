Top sides around Europe that are interested in Marseille star Boubacar Kamara

Bengaluru, Nov. 30: Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara could be a very popular transfer target next summer as he is unlikely to extend with the French side.
The French midfielder's current contract in Bavaria expires in the summer of 2022 and he has rejected all four proposals made by the club to extend it. He is now most likely to be a free agent next summer and the news unsurprisingly has alerted several top sides.
Playing Style
Kamara is one of Europe’s most exciting versatile future talents. He is capable of playing in defence, both in the middle and on either flank. But he is primarily a defensive midfielder, mostly acting as a number 6 or 8. Marseille have been in good form so far this season and currently sit fifth in the league under manager Jorge Sampaoli.
Kamara's stability in the middle of the park is one of the key reasons behind it. The 22-year-old has played in 18 games so far, registering 1.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions per 90 min which shows how he is consistently involved in Marseille's defensive play.
Clubs linked
Kamara's is attracting interest from almost all the top European sides as of now. Newcastle United were one of his suitors last summer and they continue to show interest. Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on his situation.
They are likely to lose Corentin Tolisso next summer and Kamara could be a similar replacement of his, without any investment. Barcelona too are said to be aware of the situation who are still lookout for cost-effective deals due to their financial instability.
Juventus are another top side who are also alerted by the situation. The Old Lady are likely to revamp the squad next summer and getting a young talent like Kamara on a free deal certainly would be a great proposition. Milan too are reportedly one of his strong suitors. They are likely to lose Frank Kessie next summer or in January. Kamara in that aspect could be a great replacement.