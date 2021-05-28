Top three targets of Leeds United this summer

Kolkata, May 28: After a long wait, Leeds United were back in the Premier League last season with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm.
And, to be fair, they have not disappointed having played an scintillating and exciting brand of football and finishing ninth.
Now Bielsa must look for ways to improve his squad to challenge for a European spot next season. The rumour mill is strong about the club being very active in the transfer market and here we look at three players Leeds are targeting this summer.
Nahitan Nendez - Cagilari
Leeds are reportedly targeting 25-year-old Cagliari midfielder who has been a key figure in helping the Serie A side stay clear of relegation zone. The Uruguayan international, capped 35 times for La Celeste, reportedly has a €36 million release clause in his contract and has been interesting Jose Mourinho’s Roma as well.
Ben White - Brighton and Hove Albion
White was a key player for Leeds in their Championship winning campaign in 2019-20 while on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Bielsa did everything to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis last summer, but the Seagulls resisted. With Leeds now in a much stronger position, they are expected to make another attempt to bring the ball-playing defender to Elland Road.
Rodrigo De Paul - Udinese
The Udinese midfielder is reportedly the No.1 target for Leeds with Bielsa being a massive fan of him. De Paul has been one of the best players in his position in Serie A and without him, Udinese might have been facing the prospect of relegation. Leeds are believed to be looking to offer him the platform to play in the Premier League.