Liverpool join Napoli in the race to land Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira

Bengaluru, May 22: Liverpool have joined the race along with Napoli to sign Sampdoria's new sensation Lucas Torreira as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his options in the midfield.
Liverpool are said to be looking for a holding midfielder as the Reds are set to lose Emre Can as a free transfer to Juventus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
The Merseyside club will anyway welcome a new addition in the coming season with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita joining the ranks after both the clubs reached an agreement for the player last year. But Klopp is said to be working on a deal to land another midfielder, possibly a number 6 for the side.
BREAKING:
Uruguay's preliminary World Cup squad, consisting of 26 players, has been revealed.
- Lucas Torreira is IN!
No notable absentees or surprise inclusions.
His search now has reportedly led him to the 22-year-old midfielder and Klopp reportedly has been very much impressed by Torreira's defensive and pressing abilities. The German manager apparently believes the midfielder can be the ideal partner of Keita in his set-up and could complement other attackers to help them build up the offensive moves.
Torreira has been creating waves in Italy with his all-round midfield display and has been called up to the Uruguay World Cup squad for the first time recently.
Lucas Torreira, reporting for duty.
😎🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/VAsY3bP3Dj
He joined Sampdoria from Pescara for a fee in the region of €2 million in July 2015 and slowly has gone from strength to strength to establish himself as a key player for Sampdoria.
The midfielder mostly plays as a holding midfielder, however, can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder. He has played 38 matches over all competitions this season and has managed four goals and one assist in the process.
Torreira, a tough tackler of the ball, however, is also understood to be on the radar of this year's Serie A runners-up Napoli. The Naples-based side could lose one of their star midfielder, Jorginho, to Manchester City and according to reports, they are pushing for a deal to land Torreira as Jorginho's replacement.
Negotiations between City and Napoli for Jorginho have officially begun. Napoli are demanding €70m, €20m more than City want to pay. The midfielder is attracted by City and Napoli have already identified Lucas Torreira of Sampdoria to replace him.
Earlier in the season, some reports suggested that Sampdoria had demanded €50million for the Uruguay international whose contract expires in the summer of 2022, but later agreed on a fee around €30million. But now with Liverpool's interest on the player, the Sampdoria board have reportedly paused their primary transfer talks as they wait for a better transfer deal from any of the sides.
