Football Evanilson's Early Goal Secures Bournemouth Victory Over Tottenham, Ending Frank's Winning Streak Bournemouth claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham, with Evanilson scoring early. This defeat marks the end of Thomas Frank's winning start in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 22:50 [IST]

Tottenham's perfect start to the 2025-26 Premier League season was halted by Bournemouth, who secured a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Evanilson's early goal, deflected into the net in the fifth minute, marked the first time Spurs conceded under Thomas Frank. Despite having over 90 minutes to respond, including stoppage time, Tottenham struggled to challenge the visitors effectively.

Bournemouth could have extended their lead with Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson missing good opportunities, while David Brooks hit the crossbar. Spurs' best chance came late when Destiny Udogie headed wide from a free-kick during injury time. This win followed Bournemouth's initial defeat against Liverpool and brought them level with Tottenham on six points from three matches.

Evanilson has proven crucial for Bournemouth away from home. Seven of his eight away goals in the Premier League have been decisive, either putting Bournemouth ahead or equalising. The Cherries have lost only one of those matches, winning two and drawing five. Notably, eight of Evanilson's 11 league goals for Bournemouth were scored away, with seven of his last eight coming in London.

Tottenham's performance was lacklustre as they managed only 0.17 expected goals and failed to register a single shot in the first half at home for the first time since February 2020 against Manchester City. This match also marked just the second instance where a Thomas Frank team recorded no first-half shots in a Premier League game, with the previous occurrence being Brentford's match against Newcastle United in February 2022.

Bournemouth's recent form shows promise after their opening day loss at Liverpool. They have now achieved back-to-back wins in the league. Both teams are tied on six points after three games each, indicating a competitive start to their campaigns.

Spurs will need to regroup and find solutions to improve their attacking threat if they aim to maintain momentum in upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will look to build on this success as they continue their Premier League journey this season.