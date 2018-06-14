London, June 14: Tottenham start the 2018-19 Premier League season in the same way they began 2017-18, with a trip to Newcastle United.
Mauricio Pochettino's side head to St. James' Park on the weekend of August 11 before hosting Fulham a week later, a game that will be held at Wembley, their home throughout last season.
It means Spurs will play their first ever Premier League match at their new White Hart Lane stadium on September 15, against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
They visit Manchester United on the third weekend of the campaign, with a trip to champions Manchester City coming on October 27, before they face London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal consecutively between November 10 and December 1.
They are due to meet City, West Ham and Everton in a potentially tricky run at the end of the season.
Tottenham's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:
11/08/2018: Newcastle United v Tottenham
18/08/2018: Tottenham v Fulham
25/08/2018: Manchester United v Tottenham
01/09/2018: Watford v Tottenham
15/09/2018: Tottenham v Liverpool
22/09/2018: Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham
29/09/2018: Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
06/10/2018: Tottenham v Cardiff City
20/10/2018: West Ham v Tottenham
27/10/2018: Tottenham v Manchester City
03/11/2018: Wolves v Tottenham
10/11/2018: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
24/11/2018: Tottenham v Chelsea
01/12/2018: Arsenal v Tottenham
05/12/2018: Tottenham v Southampton
08/12/2018: Leicester City v Tottenham
15/12/2018: Tottenham v Burnley
22/12/2018: Everton v Tottenham
26/12/2018: Tottenham v Bournemouth
29/12/2018: Tottenham v Wolves
01/01/2019: Cardiff City v Tottenham
12/01/2019: Tottenham v Manchester United
19/01/2019: Fulham v Tottenham
30/01/2019: Tottenham v Watford
02/02/2019: Tottenham v Newcastle United
09/02/2019: Tottenham v Leicester City
23/02/2019: Burnley v Tottenham
27/02/2019: Chelsea v Tottenham
02/03/2019: Tottenham v Arsenal
09/03/2019: Southampton v Tottenham
16/03/2019: Tottenham v Crystal Palace
30/03/2019: Liverpool v Tottenham
06/04/2019: Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion
13/04/2019: Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
20/04/2019: Manchester City v Tottenham
27/04/2019: Tottenham v West Ham
04/05/2019: Bournemouth v Tottenham
12/05/2019: Tottenham v Everton
Source: OPTA
