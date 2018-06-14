Football

Tottenham's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
London, June 14: Tottenham start the 2018-19 Premier League season in the same way they began 2017-18, with a trip to Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head to St. James' Park on the weekend of August 11 before hosting Fulham a week later, a game that will be held at Wembley, their home throughout last season.

It means Spurs will play their first ever Premier League match at their new White Hart Lane stadium on September 15, against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

They visit Manchester United on the third weekend of the campaign, with a trip to champions Manchester City coming on October 27, before they face London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal consecutively between November 10 and December 1.

They are due to meet City, West Ham and Everton in a potentially tricky run at the end of the season.

Tottenham's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:

11/08/2018: Newcastle United v Tottenham

18/08/2018: Tottenham v Fulham

25/08/2018: Manchester United v Tottenham

01/09/2018: Watford v Tottenham

15/09/2018: Tottenham v Liverpool

22/09/2018: Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham

29/09/2018: Huddersfield Town v Tottenham

06/10/2018: Tottenham v Cardiff City

20/10/2018: West Ham v Tottenham

27/10/2018: Tottenham v Manchester City

03/11/2018: Wolves v Tottenham

10/11/2018: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

24/11/2018: Tottenham v Chelsea

01/12/2018: Arsenal v Tottenham

05/12/2018: Tottenham v Southampton

08/12/2018: Leicester City v Tottenham

15/12/2018: Tottenham v Burnley

22/12/2018: Everton v Tottenham

26/12/2018: Tottenham v Bournemouth

29/12/2018: Tottenham v Wolves

01/01/2019: Cardiff City v Tottenham

12/01/2019: Tottenham v Manchester United

19/01/2019: Fulham v Tottenham

30/01/2019: Tottenham v Watford

02/02/2019: Tottenham v Newcastle United

09/02/2019: Tottenham v Leicester City

23/02/2019: Burnley v Tottenham

27/02/2019: Chelsea v Tottenham

02/03/2019: Tottenham v Arsenal

09/03/2019: Southampton v Tottenham

16/03/2019: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

30/03/2019: Liverpool v Tottenham

06/04/2019: Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion

13/04/2019: Tottenham v Huddersfield Town

20/04/2019: Manchester City v Tottenham

27/04/2019: Tottenham v West Ham

04/05/2019: Bournemouth v Tottenham

12/05/2019: Tottenham v Everton

