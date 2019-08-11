Football
Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa: Ndombele's debut stunner sets up Kane late show

By
Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored a late double after Tanguy Ndombele's stunning debut strike set Tottenham on their way to a comeback win over Aston Villa.

London, August 11: Tanguy Ndombele scored a sensational debut goal as Tottenham came from behind to beat Premier League new boys Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to Harry Kane's late double.

John McGinn's ninth-minute goal seemed set to mark Villa's return to the top flight in style, with Champions League finalists Spurs – playing without the benched Christian Eriksen for over an hour – struggling to break down Dean Smith's side.

Eriksen's introduction sparked urgency into Tottenham's attack and, after Tom Heaton had made a fantastic stop to deny Davinson Sanchez, Ndombele slammed home a brilliant equaliser at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1
1059707

Another terrific Heaton stop kept Eriksen at bay, but Villa's resistance was ended when Kane capitalised on a mistake from Jack Grealish before excellently tucking in his second to add gloss to a hard-fought win.

Full Time: TOT 3 - 1 AVL
Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
