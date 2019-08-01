Football
Tottenham 2-2 Bayern Munich (6-5 on penalties): Boateng miss hands Spurs Audi Cup title

By Opta
Bayern Munichs Jerome Boateng missed a spot-kick in loss to Spurs
Munich, August 1: Tottenham won the 2019 Audi Cup by beating Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the final, Jerome Boateng's miss proving decisive.

Tournament hosts Bayern named a youthful side for Wednesday's game at the Allianz Arena, Niko Kovac's side having thrashed Fenerbahce in the semi-finals a day earlier.

Spurs seemed set to follow their Real Madrid win with victory over the Bundesliga champions by going 2-0 up thanks to goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen.

But Jann-Fiete Arp pulled one back for Bayern, who equalised in style thanks to a superb long-range hit from Alphonso Davies, only for Paulo Gazzaniga to deny Boateng in the shoot-out.

Manuel Neuer brilliantly denied Lucas Moura in the fifth minute as the Brazilian tried to turn home an excellent right-wing cross from Kyle Walker-Peters.

Benjamin Pavard headed over at the other end, but Spurs took the lead in the 19th minute.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou burst clear of his marker on the left wing and delivered a low cross to the back post that Lamela slid in to meet.

Neuer's replacement, Sven Ulreich, did well to deny Son Heung-min after the restart but Spurs struck again in the 59th minute.

Harry Kane pulled the ball back for fellow half-time substitute Eriksen, who drilled home across Ulreich from just inside the box.

Bayern hit back almost immediately, however, as Arp raced on to Davies' flicked pass to slot home past Gazzaniga, who was badly out of position.

Ulreich needed sharp reflexes to block Kane's powerful left-footed drive, then Marcel Zylla had an effort blocked as Bayern sought an equaliser.

Bayern, already without Serge Gnabry, lost winger Kingsley Coman to injury shortly after his arrival as a substitute, with Spurs defender Juan Foyth also needing to be withdrawn.

But while Kovac might be short of wide options following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Canadian prospect Davies issued a reminder of his talent when he whipped in a sensational leveller from 25 yards to make it 2-2 with nine minutes to go.

Bayern ended the 90 minutes on top, but Gazzaniga's save from David Alaba earned Spurs an advantage Eriksen spurned by firing his penalty straight at an unmoved Ulreich.

And after five straight successful scores for Spurs, Gazzaniga made up for his error on Arp's goal by diving high to his right to keep out Boateng's strike.

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
