Tottenham-bound director of football Fabio Paratici's five best signings at Juventus

Bengaluru, June 10: Tottenham Hotspur are likely to miss out on Antonio Conte as their next manager who reportedly has backed out of the job, but a deal for a new technical director is on the cards - with former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici said to be on his way to north London.
Spurs have not had a director of football since 2008, but have been pushing to bring Paratici as they look to rebuild after the departure of Jose Mourinho.
Paratici has spent the last 11 years working for Juventus and has had plenty of success during more than a decade helping the club to re-establish its dominance in Italy. He masterminded some stunning free transfers and some bargain deals who turned world beaters next.
Here we have looked into his such six transfers who were massive hits for the Serie A giants:
1. Andrea Barzagli
One of his first signings in the side, Paratici immediately snapped up the Wolfsburg talent for just €6 mil in 2011, who later turned out to be one of their best defenders in club history. Barzagli played in more than 281 matches alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci creating a formidable backline that won eight league titles.
2. Andrea Pirlo
Just a year into his time in Turin, he managed another grand deal in bringing in 32-year-old Andrea Pirlo on a free transfer from AC Milan who ended his association with the club after 10 years. Pirlo was deemed surplus to requirements by AC Milan however he showed his class at Turin, helping the club win four league titles featuring in 164 games.
3. Carlos Tevez
Another star signing who was snapped up by the club for just £8m plus add-ons. He spent just two seasons at Juventus but made sure the fans fully remember his worth. He netted 50 goals in 96 matches, plus adding 19 assists winning two league titles in the process.
4. Paul Pogba
After the 19-year-old became frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at Manchester United, Paratici managed to take advantage of the situation. He signed on the midfielder for free who went on to become a star at Juventus, scoring 34 goals and producing 40 assists in 178 games. Juventus made a humongous profit from his sale as well after he was sold back to United for then world record £89m just four years later.
5. Arturo Vidal
A big part of Juventus's success in the last decade came down to their quality in the midfield and Vidal arguably held down a prominent place in it. The 24-year-old was signed by Juventus for just £9m from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011 and he became a mainstay of the team later. He scored 48 goals and provided 25 assists during his four years at the club, winning Scuddeto in each of the seasons.